Accutron rolls out the Spaceview Hudson Whiskey in partnership with Hudson Whiskey

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, Accutron partnered with Hudson Whiskey on a new limited-edition timepiece, which was released this month.

Featuring a casing resembling distillery barrels, this Accutron timepiece embodies a partnership between a whiskey brand and a premium watch brand. It is largely influenced by multiple traits of the Hudson whiskey.

Recommended Videos

Since Accutron drew inspiration from Hudson, the 2024 limited edition of the Spaceview Evolution has an elegant dial with perlage accents. These accents are complemented by green and gold hues—colors that Hudson whiskey identifies with. The dial also has nested circles for a more sophisticated and modern look.

As two brands founded in New York, Accutron and Hudson Whiskey effectively bring out the New York spirit through creativity and resiliency.

When it comes to performance, Accutron preserves the functionalities that are found in other Spaceview Evolution models, such as the electrostatic energy movement functionality. However, the energy movement has been slightly shifted by 30 degrees on the 2024 Spaceview Hudson Whiskey model.

While the collaboration is centered around Accutron’s new milestone, Hudson Whiskey also capitalized on this opportunity by pushing new products into the market.

It unveiled new 750ml whiskey bottles, with a re-designed label to mark Accutron’s 60th anniversary. Every bottle has a special message that reads, “ACCUTRON 60th Anniversary.”

In return, Accutron recorded a podcast with a representative from Hudson Whiskey, Ralph Erenzo, as an act of good faith. The episode focuses on everything that solidified the partnership between the two brands, from Accutron’s evolution and Hudson’s growth to the spirit that built a common ground for partnership.

With only 144 timepieces in the market, the 2024 Accutron Spaceview Hudson Whiskey watch goes for $3,850.

Buy Now