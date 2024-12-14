Louis Vuitton rolls out the Escale 39mm Platinum Edition, with an artistic blue dial

In the past 11 months, Louis Vuitton has been elevating its status by unveiling some interesting models—the latest model is the Louis Vuitton Escale 39mm Platinum Edition.

The Escale collection revolves around travel and adventure. It draws inspiration from the brand’s luxurious side. All Escale pieces have unique elements that unite two worlds—the adventurous world and the horology world. Different parts, such as the lugs and the strap, were largely influenced by elements featured on travel trunks.

Featuring a blue dial that’s accentuated by a grand feu enamel, the new blue Escale watch is an artistic gem. To achieve this level of detailing, Louis Vuitton worked with four different watchmakers who specialize in different fields.

This dial also comes with an interesting guilloché pattern, which spreads from the center point to the edges, creating an amazing interplay of light that makes the watch look more stylish.

Topped off with a diamond finish, the dial’s blue accent is complemented by a shiny white appearance of diamonds reflecting light.

The back is just as stylish as the front, thanks to the clear sapphire glass, which offers beautiful views of the mechanism. While the caliber is a mechanical element, it’s part of the overall look—barrels, and bridges have an interesting finish.

This Louis Vuitton Escale timepiece draws power from the LFT023 caliber, a high-quality mechanism with a 50-hour power reserve.

LV put a lot of effort into the details—one of the reasons why the brand is rolling 50 pieces only, and each retails at $78,600.