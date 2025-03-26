A luxury watch masterpiece: Louis Vuitton and Kari Voutilainen’s LVKV-02 GMR 6

Louis Vuitton and Kari Voutilainen just rolled out a watch that merges two worlds into one—horology and art. The two brands partnered in 2023, and they’re taking things to the next level with the LVKV-02 GMR 6.

Kari Voutilainen is an independent watchmaker who has designed watches for brands such as Zenith, Armin Strom, and MB&F. This project is part of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize, a campaign that empowers talented watchmakers.

Recommended Videos

The 41 mm casing is manufactured from a unique material, popularly known as Tantalum, that stands out due to its grey finish. While the casing makes the front face look interesting, the dial is the Crème de la crème, thanks to the artistic finish.

One of the most striking details is the guilloche at the center of the dial, imprinted by old machines from the 18th century, found in the Brodbeck guilloche workshop. The pattern is accentuated by a bold logo that reads—LVOUTILAINEN.

A certain section of the dial draws inspiration from historic stained glasswork. It comes with 32 different colors that give the dial a rainbow finish.

Since Louis Vuitton manufactured trunks in the 20th century, this new watch explores LV’s roots with a trunk package. Like the dial, the trunk is also highlighted by different colors and artistic patterns that match the watch.

The Louis Vuitton x Kari Voutilainen LVKV-02 GMR 6 draws energy from the GMR 6 caliber, a high-quality movement with enough power to keep the watch running for 65 hours. Louis Vuitton will manufacture only five watches, each retailing at $596,000.