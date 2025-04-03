Marathon unveils new OSAR-D models with white dial, 36mm, and 46mm options

Marathon Watch has unveiled three new OSAR-D watches—a white dial color option, a 36 mm option, and a 46 mm option.

Marathon is known for its military watches, and has designed performance pieces for Search and Rescue teams. OSAR-D watches stem from the original 41mm SAR, which was highly popular with Search and Rescue in the early 2000s. The special diver collection, which is also known as Original Search and Rescue with Date (OSAR-D), has grown over the years and now features multiple watches with varying sizes, ranging from 36 mm to 40 mm.

Like other models from the collection, the three new watches still preserve the family’s precision and high-quality engineering. Mitchell Wein, president of Marathon Watch, said, “The OSAR-D family furthers that legacy while evolving to meet the diverse needs of today’s operators. Blending technological advancements with time-honored craftsmanship, the OSAR-D continues to perform while maintaining the trusted reliability that Marathon is renowned for.”

These new watches feature the upgrades introduced to the collection in 2024, including the bigger indices and the MaraGlo illumination.

At the heart of the 36 mm watch is the SW-200 movement, an in-house caliber with a 38-hour power reserve. Marathon introduced a new caliber, the SW600 movement, on the 46 mm option, which is powerful enough to keep the watch running for 62 hours.

The 41 mm OSAR-D white dial option will be ready in early May with a $1,500 price tag for the rubber strap and $1,800 for the stainless steel bracelet. The two new sizes will be officially launched in the third quarter of the year. Prices will range from $1,000 – $2,500.