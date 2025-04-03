 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Marathon unveils new OSAR-D models with white dial, 36mm, and 46mm options

Two brand new sizes and a white dial color option

By
Marathon OSAR D
Marathon OSAR D Marathon / Marathon

Marathon Watch has unveiled three new OSAR-D watches—a white dial color option, a 36 mm option, and a 46 mm option.

Marathon is known for its military watches, and has designed performance pieces for Search and Rescue teams. OSAR-D watches stem from the original 41mm SAR, which was highly popular with Search and Rescue in the early 2000s. The special diver collection, which is also known as Original Search and Rescue with Date (OSAR-D), has grown over the years and now features multiple watches with varying sizes, ranging from 36 mm to 40 mm.

Recommended Videos

Like other models from the collection, the three new watches still preserve the family’s precision and high-quality engineering. Mitchell Wein, president of Marathon Watch, said, “The OSAR-D family furthers that legacy while evolving to meet the diverse needs of today’s operators. Blending technological advancements with time-honored craftsmanship, the OSAR-D continues to perform while maintaining the trusted reliability that Marathon is renowned for.”

These new watches feature the upgrades introduced to the collection in 2024, including the bigger indices and the MaraGlo illumination.

At the heart of the 36 mm watch is the SW-200 movement, an in-house caliber with a 38-hour power reserve. Marathon introduced a new caliber, the SW600 movement, on the 46 mm option, which is powerful enough to keep the watch running for 62 hours.

The 41 mm OSAR-D white dial option will be ready in early May with a $1,500 price tag for the rubber strap and $1,800 for the stainless steel bracelet. The two new sizes will be officially launched in the third quarter of the year. Prices will range from $1,000 – $2,500.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Chopard unveils the L.U.C Lunar One in two new dial colors
Lunar Lunar One has two new colors—pink and blue
Chopard L.U.C Lunar One

Chopard's L.U.C Lunar One watch represents the brand’s efforts in the past ten years. It’s a timepiece that gives Chopard a competitive edge over other well-known brands, such as Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, and Bulgari.

One of the most striking features is the straight-line pattern, which cuts across the dial and adds some character to the overall look.

Read more
New Aston Martin-inspired Girard-Perregaux watch boasts color-changing dial
An Aston Martin in a 42 mm casing
Girard Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition

Every single detail in an Aston Martin sports car, from the shape to the exhaust sound, evokes some positive emotions—this new watch is the embodiment of that.

Featuring a 42 mm casing, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a striking green dial—a color that easily captures attention and, with the high-quality finish, immerses you into a whole new world. Aston Martin’s first few cars had a green hue, so this new timepiece passes down the heritage.

Read more
Frederique Constant unveils a sleek new Worldtimer Manufacture
New WorldTimer Manufacture has a smaller and compact casing
Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture

Frederique Constant gave the Worldtimer Manufacture a beautiful makeover. The Frederique Constant x Watch Angels WorldTimer Manufacture is a limited-edition collaboration with Watch Angels, taking everything enthusiasts love about the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture and giving it a new size and identity.

The new model has been downscaled into a smaller casing, so the measurements are smaller. It was rolled out with a 40mm casing compared to the original 42mm model—something that can comfortably fit different wrist sizes.

Read more