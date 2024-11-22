 Skip to main content
Accutron Astronaut T series brings retro charm and cutting-edge features

The Accutron Astronaut T Color Expansion series is an embodiment of the space era spirit

Accutron has released a new timepiece based on one of its most iconic watches, the original 1962 Accutron Astronaut. A modern take on the watch, this new offering still embodies a certain spirit from the ‘60s. In fact, it reflects everything that went down during the space race era, when space technology was in its infancy.

The 1962 piece was designed for astronauts and pilots in the U.S. space program, with the dial and layout similar to those in the X-15 cockpits they flew. Other missions the original Astronaut boarded included the sr-71 blackbird and the Gemini missions. The watch also enjoyed popularity in the consumer market, with enthusiasts also picked it up due to its high-quality chronograph features. It was equipped with a 214HN sub-calibre—one of the most effective Accutron watch movements.

The new Accutron timepiece has a durable grade 5 titanium casing. Unlike the 1962 piece, the 2024 edition is powered by the 9058 GMT movement, which offers a 50-hour power reserve.

To offer multiple styling options, the Accutron Astronaut is available in different dial variations—red, blue, and green. Since red and green are striking colors, Accutron added silver hour markers on the dial to create a beautiful contrast. The blue variant, on the other hand, features gold hour markers.

While the green and red variants have a silver bracelet, the blue dial option has a navy Cordura nylon strap.

As a watch initially designed for aerospace engineering, the Accutron Astronaut merges the past with the present due to its new modern features.

The ‘Astronaut T’ Color expansion watches retail from $2,200 to $2,600. They are available at the official Accutron store.

