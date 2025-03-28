 Skip to main content
DOXA brings GMT functionality to classic SUB 250T lineup

This Swiss dive watch brand adds GMT function to its classic collection

DOXA SUB 250T against black abckground
DOXA, a Swiss firm that specializes in dive watches, expanded its SUB 250T line and added a GMT function. The firm presented this feature in its SUB 750T series in 2006.

The new SUB 250T GMT combines standard dive watch capabilities with travel-friendly functions. Its handy 40mm case is more normal in diameter, making it easier and more pleasant to wear than most dive watches. It fits under a sleeve, yet it maintains DOXA’s well-known strong build.

Picture a sports watch fit for coral reef exploration, city street navigation, and time zone crossings — the SUB 250T GMT fulfills the needs of today’s adventurer. DOXA constructed this watch with a constant dedication to superb quality — a key element that defined the brand’s first dive watches.

Some might debate a mix of diver features besides GMT — a second hand plus a 24-hour marker do little under the sea — but DOXA states many dive watches work as sport watches, not specialized tools.

The fresh set shows off 18 variations in nine noticeable face paints. These cover all DOXA main tones: black, orange, and yellow next to turquoise. Each tone exists on a steel band or a matching rubber type.

For fans, the old-style Sharkhunter catches the eye. This has DOXA’s first fade face paint. The design adds style, yet it references the past with its bold color choices.

All SUB 250T GMT watches use automatic parts. These run the hands, the date, and a solo GMT hand—it sets a second time.

The GMT is coming back to build on DOXA’s creativity with dive watches. Established in 1889, the firm became famous around 1960 through gear made with Jacques-Yves Cousteau’s diving group.

However, the SUB 250T GMT set is now available through shops and DOXA’s site. Prices start at CHF 2,350 (about $2,650). See the new style here.

