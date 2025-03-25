Urwerk’s UR-101 T-Rex reimagines the future of timekeeping with a unique display

Urwerk has just re-defined the conventional design with its latest timepiece. It’s made from bronze and has an interesting scale pattern that adds to the look.

“It reacts to the touch. It is alive. It re-oxidizes as soon as it is scratched, and this oxidation protects it and erases the traces of time. It is fascinating as if reacting like the skin’s natural regenerating process,” said Martin Frei, Urwerk’s co-founder.

Recommended Videos

The Urwerk UR-101 T-Rex goes way back to 1997—when sci-fi-inspired watches were quite popular. It draws inspiration from a popular spacecraft that was featured in Star Wars, the Millennium Falcon.

While this Urwerk model garnered a lot of traction in the late 1990s, it was shelved for 28 years. It’s back with an interesting organic guilloché pattern that covers the dial. Grooves span from the crown, at 12 o’clock, to other sections but still re-converge at the same point.

“Our original idea was a satellite time display. Making a carousel almost 150 times heavier than two hands move isochronically was our first challenge. And that was just the start of the challenges we have set ourselves ever since,” added Felix Baumgartner, Urwerk’s co-founder.

Featuring a 41mm casing, this Urwerk UR-101 T-Rex is a little bit bulky, but it still sits perfectly on the wrist without taking up too much space. Thanks to the asymmetrical design, one side is more visible than the other.

The 180-degree display cuts across the upper section from 3’clock to 9 o’clock. While the screen indicates the time in minutes, the carousel displays hours. The number will be capped at 100 pieces and each will retail at $43,050.