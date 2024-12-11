Urwerk’s UR 230 Polaris watch was inspired by 2001: A Space Odyssey

Popular for its high-end watches, Urwerk always rolls out pioneering timepieces with unique elements into the market. The latest watch, Urwerk UR 230 Polaris, is inspired by a classic sci-fi movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Every single detail—from the casing’s design to the color scheme—has a space-like theme. To be more precise, the overall color scheme is influenced by the Discovery One spacecraft from Space Odyssey.
While most Urwerk watches have dark color accents, the UR-230 Polaris side is unique, thanks to its bright shades. From Urwerk’s perspective, switching from a darker hue to a brighter color changes the brand’s primary aesthetics, redefining the conventional way of doing things.
Brighter colors are quite effective in accentuating elements featured on the dial, so this was definitely a smart move.
The casing is constructed with a ceramic composite, a product of two materials—fiberglass and ceramic. The top sheet is also covered by a resin that highlights white accents.
According to Felix Baumgartner, Urwerk’s co-founder, “These materials are heat-sintered, which makes them prone to shattering in case of a strong impact. We had to go past that limitation. So we decided to develop a ceramic, by and for ourselves. Thanks to the glass fibers it contains, it doesn’t break.”
Apart from that, geometrical curves on the casing can create a beautiful light interplay that complements white shades with a shiny appearance.
Just like other Urwerk watches, the dial is characterized by an open-work design, which offers beautiful views of the mechanical movement. Since the dial has dark elements, it stands out elegantly.
The watch is equipped with the Calibre UR-7.30 for high-quality performance and precision, which delivers a 48-hour power reserve.
Only 35 pieces will be launched into the market, and each will retail at $169,491.