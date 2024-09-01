 Skip to main content
This Urwerk watch might be the stealthiest watch ever made

This watch was made with pieces of an aircraft

By
Urwerk EMC SR-71 watch.
Urwerk

Enthusiasts love the unique, the bold, and the absolutely insane things watchmakers come up with. This release from Urwerk ticks all the boxes, with the EMC SR-71 its crowning achievement. Using pieces from one of the most famed aircraft to touch the sky, this EMC model is embedded with parts from the SR-71 Blackbird. This is how Dr. Roman Sperl and Jason Sarkoyan came up with the idea to put these together to create what might be known as the most phenomenal watch ever made.

Urwerk EMC-SR71 specs

The Urwerk EMC SR-71 watch.
Urwerk

Talk about a watch to make a statement — this Urwerk masterpiece soars with details that have already made it legendary in the horological world. Meaning Electronic Mechanical Control, the EMC SR-71 is a revamp of the original EMC Urwerk released in 2014. Commemorating 10 years of this gorgeous vision, only 10 pieces were crafted, making this an exclusive club.

  • 80-hour power reserve
  • UR-EMC manual windup
  • On-demand electrical chronometric reading using an EMC system
  • SR-71 alloy crank handle
  • Crystal sapphire case measuring 49.57mm long, 47.55mm wide, and 17.58mm thick
  • Water resistant up to 30 meters
  • Operates using a 16,000,000Hz electronic oscillator
  • Aeronautical-inspired NATO strap
The movement is made in-house and goes through rigorous tests over a 30-day period to ensure the ultimate conditions for precision timekeeping. Inspired by the aeronautical safety straps in the jet, the strap is leather and nylon. The case is not dainty and will take up space on your wrist, but that’s what you want wearing a piece like this.

The SR-71 Blackbird

The back of the Urwerk EMC SR-71 watch.
Urwerk Watches

The SR-71 Blackbird, a stealth plane able to hit Mach3+ speeds, was used in the U.S. Air Force from the 1960s until the 1990s. It still holds records as the fastest manned plane and for spending the most time in enemy territory. This indestructible jet was never captured by an enemy, though it wasn’t completely indestructible. 

A Blackbird with the model number 61-7970 went down in 1970 around El Paso, Texas, after colliding with a refueling tanker. Don’t worry, both the pilot and Reconnaissance Systems Officer made it through the crash safely. Parts for this Urwerk watch—the screw-down bezel and the crank handle — are made from the jet’s fuselage. The fuselage is extraordinary because it was a mix of titanium and an unknown secret alloy. 

Sperl and Sarkoyan founded the company Dreamland and, in 2020, showed up at the headquarters of Urwerk with the idea. Everyone went crazy for this achievement integrating Blackbird bits into the EMC.

Other details to notice

Though only the crank handle and screw-down bezel are from an actual SR-71 Blackbird, there are other nods to the jet on this limited-edition piece.

  • Iconic four dials showing power reserve and precision, seconds, minutes, and hours
  • SR-71 on the tip of the running seconds hand
  • Black matte finish to match the SR-71 fuselage

Keep looking at this work of art, and more details will delight you as they reveal themselves. The setup of the dials makes you feel like you could be in the cockpit of a Blackbird, and the fun pop of the SR-71 on the seconds indicator is a stealthy touch. It exudes craftsmanship and intrigue and is a creation almost more than watch that you have to have. With a price of $176,000 and only 10 for sale, you will have to fly at Mach3 to get one. 

