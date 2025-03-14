 Skip to main content
Krayon’s new watch offers a unique month-at-a-glance mechanical planner

This innovative Swiss timepiece puts an entire month's calendar on your wrist

Krayon unveils anyday watch
Krayon

Swiss haute horlogerie brand Krayon — known for its exceptional mechanical complications — has introduced “Anyday,” the world’s first mechanical planner watch that displays an entire month at a glance.

Unveiled at the Time to Watches show held in Geneva, Switzerland, this horological innovation presents a new approach to calendar complications. It shows each day and date for the current month and automatically transitions between months without the need for technical intervention.

Unlike standard calendar watches, which show only the current date, Anyday offers a view of a five-week period. It functions as a mechanical planner on the wrist, letting wearers determine which day of the week any date is on. For example, if the 15th is a Saturday or a Tuesday, it is useful for time management.

The watch’s sophisticated movement has 378 components, and two cams are at the center of its innovation. One cam gathers power over 24 hours, then releases it quickly to advance each day at midnight. A larger cam moves the date ahead each day, handling the shift between months.

Set in an 18K white gold case that is 39mm in diameter with a slim 9.5mm profile, Anyday keeps a refined look despite its complexity. The dial has Krayon’s “Y” pattern guilloché work around its center. Days of the week are in navy blue and weekends are shown in a distinct shade.

A crescent moon-shaped indicator on the dial’s edge indicates the current date. Four small markers at 6 o’clock preview the first days of the following month. The calendar works on a 35-position cycle. It displays the present month and four extra days.

Following Krayon’s idea of combining sophistication and ease of use, the calendar changes automatically based on a 31-day cycle. It requires five annual adjustments by the crown for months with fewer days.

Anyday is the third main product from Krayon, after its watches “Everywhere” and “Anywhere,” which focused on sunrise and sunset times. Those timepieces focused on a connection to natural elements. Anyday helps with the daily need for organization.

The Krayon Anyday has a blue grained calfskin strap and 18K white gold pin buckle. The price has not been shared by the brand. Given Krayon’s position in the luxury area, it is likely to be like prior items in the six-figure range.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
