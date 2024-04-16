 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Doxa’s Sub 200T watch is a new, smaller version of the Classic 300 design

Doxa introduces smaller version of Sub 300

Sarah Veldman
By
Doxa Sub 200T series
Doxa

Doxa watches aren’t exactly the word on the tip of anyone’s tongue when they think of their favorite brands; however, they have developed their own community, and some might dub them a cult following. The brand recently unveiled its latest Doxa watch, the Sub 200T which has sent a lightning strike through the hearts of fans, as it’s unmistakably more compact than the iconic 300T and 600T models. The lack of smaller options has always been a common complaint among fans of the brand, and with consumer behavior veering more and more in this direction, it’s no surprise that the latest iteration is just 39mm. The iconic design of the Classic 300 has been shrunk down to something more compact, sleek, and contemporary.

The new Doxa Sub 200T has a color for every taste

Doxa Sub 200T in green against crystal
Doxa

On top of that, the kaleidoscope of color options available from Doxa watches will surely satisfy every taste, from those who like bright and sporty models to those who prefer something a little more classic and subdued. The dial features a sunray-finished design with a luminous sunburst effect, and it comes with two strap options: a stainless steel bracelet with a “beads of rice” design and an FKM rubber strap that comes with folding clasps and ratcheting wetsuit extensions.

Recommended Videos

For anyone who doesn’t know about Doxa watches, they’re big on colors (as if you couldn’t tell from the myriad options of this new Sub 200T watch.) Each color is assigned its own specific name, with choices including Professional (orange), Sharkhunter (black), and Searambler (silver.) They’ve recently added another color to the mix called Sea Emerald, a darkish green. On top of that, each color comes in a “sunray” version that has a sparkling dial, which means there are a mind-boggling 13 color options for the new Doxa Sub 200T. If you can’t find a color you like in all of those, we don’t know what to tell you.

Related

Technical specifications

Doxa Sub 200T black lifestyle photo
Doxa

The aesthetics are all good, but what about the technical aspects of this new Doxa watch? Within its smaller exterior is a Swiss mechanical automatic movement with a substantial power reserve of 38 hours. Its stainless steel case is 39mm x 41mm, and water resistance is a satisfactory 200 meters. Adding to this is the unidirectional rotating bezel complete with the US Navy no-decompression limit table, proving Doxa is not only committed to aesthetics but diver safety as well. As for the outside specs, it features a date display at 3 o’clock, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal anti-reflective coating, and Super-Luminova coating for low-light environments.

What is the price tag, and what do we think?

Doxa Sub 200T orange dial
Doxa

The Doxa Sub 200T comes with a price tag of $1,550 for a rubber strap and $1,590 for the steel “beads of rice” bracelet, and it’s already available on the Doxa website.

This new Doxa offering is certainly intriguing, as it’s basically a more compact version of the iconic Sub 300. What more can you want? Especially with the smaller price tag. Even if you have a soft spot for the Doxa Sub 300, the new Sub 200T is a game-changer. Doxa basically took the best of both worlds (the Sub 200 and Sub 300) and molded it into the perfectly-sized counterpart to the 42.5mm Sub 300 we’re so used to.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Seiko’s latest Astron watches have a brand new caliber
Seiko debuts 3 GPS solar chronographs in Astron lineup
Seiko SSH156 Astron GPS Solar Kintarō Hattori Limited Edition

You might wonder why Seiko is blowing out 110 candles on its anniversary cake when it feels like it just celebrated its centennial jubilee last year. Let's unravel that timeline, shall we?

In 1881, Kintarō Hattori laid the cornerstone of what would evolve into the Seiko empire, later debuting the Timekeeper pocket watch in 1895. Seiko later introduced their first wristwatch, the Laurel, in 1913, which was celebrated last year with lots of fanfare. Now, 2024 is another significant year for the brand (they really like their anniversaries don't they?), and this time they're celebrating the first time "Seiko" appeared on a watch, which happened in 1924. Seiko has introduced three new masterpieces to its Astron collection to honor this, though they've promised 9 new watches as part of the celebration, a few of which have already been released.

Read more
Seiko’s new Classic Series watches match everything in your wardrobe
Seiko debuts 5 new watches in Classic Series
Seiko Classic Series off-white dial

One brand that stands out prominently in the pretty crowded space of watches for men with a timeless appearance is Seiko. In June 2024, the Japanese watchmaker will unveil its latest masterpiece: the Classic Series. Drawing inspiration from the graceful nuances of Japanese aesthetics, the Classic Series pays homage to the softer side of design.
Seiko watches: The Classic Series

Since its inception in 2016, the Presage collection has established itself as Seiko's domain for crafting timepieces that exude sophistication with a dash of minimalism, distinct from their sporty counterparts. Contrasting with Seiko's Sharp Edged Series, these new models feature more rounded contours and gentler hues on their dials.
Seiko Classic Series: Three-hander references
Among them are the SPB463, SPB465, and SPB467 – three exquisite three-handers boasting a harmonious blend of form and function, which is pretty much the definition of a classic Seiko watch. These feature a 40.2mm case diameter and a slim profile of 13mm. The polished stainless steel case, adorned with brushed lugs and a raised bezel, exudes the opposite of most watch releases, which is an elegance that doesn't beg for attention. Complementing the case is a bracelet with a push-button butterfly clasp, meticulously crafted for both a stylish look and a comfortable fit.

Read more
Tissot’s T-Race MotoGP Chronograph is a watch racing fans will love
Tissot debuts new Chronograph for MotoGP anniversary
Tissot MotoGP Chronograph on model

Tissot revs up the excitement in the world of watches for men with its latest release, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph, marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary MotoGP competition. As the official timekeeper of MotoGP for a quarter-century, Tissot brings forth a timepiece that not only pays homage to this remarkable partnership but also celebrates the adrenaline-fueled legacy of MotoGP.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Chronograph: A 75th-anniversary celebration
In a blend of mechanical prowess and aesthetic finesse, the T-Race MotoGP Chronograph embodies the spirit of the race track with its dynamic design cues. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this watch is a true reflection of the thrill and passion that define both MotoGP and Tissot watches.

Read more