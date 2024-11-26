Just like an ancient stadium, the new Serica watch is a symbol of celebration.

Shaped watches have been having a bit of a moment, and watch brand Serica is getting in on the trend with its new dress watch. The brand recently introduced a timepiece with a design that caught everyone’s attention due to its creative shape: their new “Parade” ref. 1174.

While the watch has a minimalistic design, Serica was quite innovative with the casing and dial. According to the brand, the reference 1174 ‘Parade’ watch has a unique stadium shape that’s quite old and ancient, but has never been featured on any timepiece before.

Unlike the conventional shape, the mathematical stadium shape is distinct due to its straight edges. It is named after its width-to-length ratio of 1.174. It is 8.6 mm thick and comfortably sits on the wrist.

Since the 1174 timepiece draws inspiration from a stadium-like shape, it also goes by this name—parade. Just like a stadium, a parade is a safe space for meetings. The good thing about this watch is that it’s built around the celebration concept.

Apart from that, the stadium-like shape is also complemented by an S-guilloche pattern on the dial. Thanks to the sunburst finish, this watch’s dial reflects light in a stylish and elegant manner. It’s also worth noting that the timepiece is fitted with half-sphere appliques instead of the normal hour markers.

Designed to be durable and waterproof, the Serica 1174 Parade features a very solid and sturdy case back—a product of sandwich construction. It can go to deep depths of about 100 meters.

This timepiece is available in two dial variants—satin black and brass—each retailing at $1,600.