How to Watch the Jake Paul: PRBLM Child Documentary for FREE

Jake Paul, the internet personality and (as of 2020) professional boxer, is once again stepping into the ring — this time, to face another pro fighter in retired MMA star Ben Askren. The action starts Saturday night along with six other fights and a bunch of musical performances from top artists including Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg, In the mean time, if you’re looking to learn more about Jake Paul before his fight on Saturday, then you can sign up for FITE.tv and grab the Paul vs. Askren PPV and enjoy watching the new Jake Paul: PRBLM Child documentary free.

If you’ve used the internet for any length of time, you probably know about the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan. Jake, the younger of the two, recently became a professional boxer with two officially sanctioned fights to his name (both of which he won), although neither of his opponents for those bouts were pro fighters themselves. Next, he’ll face a seasoned combat sports veteran in Ben Askren, a wrestler, retired UFC fighter, and former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion. This is Askren’s first professional boxing match and only time will tell how well his experience in the Octagon carries over to the four-sided ring.

Jake Paul is an interesting figure and his short career so far has not been without its fair share of controversy — hence his nickname, “The Problem Child.” The YouTuber and social media star turned heads when he became a professional boxer in 2020 but handily won both of his two fights, with his November knockout against former NBA player Nate Robinson going viral on the internet. If you want to learn more about Paul and his journey to the boxing ring, then Triller Fight Club and FITE.tv have just released the new Jake Paul: PRBLM Child documentary which contains new and previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of some of the most colorful and controversial moments leading up to his new-found passion for professional fighting.

You can grab the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view on FITE.tv for $50. It cost nothing to sign up for your FITE.tv account, and as a nice bonus, you get free access to the <em>Jake Paul: PRBLM Child</em> documentary when you buy the Paul vs. Askren PPV. Then, get ready for a night of boxing and live music when Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren goes live on Saturday starting at 9 p.m. ET.

