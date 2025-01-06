Today’s US winter storm caused over 1,000 flight cancellations — what to know

A powerful winter storm covered the East Coast Monday, leading to thousands of cancelled flights and hectic airport terminals. The weather originated in the Rocky Mountains before travelling eastward, leaving ice and snow in its path. An Accuweather map shows nearly the entire eastern half of the U.S. affected by the storm.

Monday saw the storm’s arrival in the East, with affected states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio. That led to more than 1,800 flights being cancelled in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon, as reported by Flighttracker. That followed Sunday’s 1,800 cancelled flights. Here’s how Mid-Atlantic travelers were affected and how to stay current with changing schedules.

The Mid-Atlantic region had the most cancellations

On Monday, the Washington, D.C. metro area experienced the most cancellations. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) called off 230 departures — making up 60% of its departing flights. Next up were Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Dulles International Airport (IAD).

DCA recommended that travelers closely monitor flight schedules and the Mayor of D.C., Muriel Bowser, announced a Snow Emergency before the storm’s arrival. Additionally, the Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, recommended citizens put off travel, and New Jersey’s Governor, Phil Murphy, declared a State of Emergency.

Besides that, cold weather will follow the storm, meaning a return to normal could take longer. AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin said: “It will be very cold after this storm. The ice will not melt quickly.”

With ice and snow, followed by frigid air, it seems like a good week to sit out air travel in the East. But if you must fly, remember to frequently check schedules or contact airlines for the latest updates.