Today is the last day to save on Regent Seven Seas cruises: 40% off sailings and up to $1,000 onboard credit for Black Friday

Act fast -- this deal ends tomorrow.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is rolling out its biggest Black Friday promotion yet, offering travelers the chance to explore the world for up to 40% off. The sale includes more than 70 voyages departing between January and December 2025, spanning destinations from the Mediterranean to the Caribbean and beyond.

But that’s not all – book your suite by November 30, and you’ll also receive up to $1,000 in onboard credit, perfect for indulging in spa treatments, fine dining upgrades, or incredible shore excursions.

Where can you sail with Regent Seven Seas?

Balcony view on the cruise ship
marchsirawit / Adobe stock

The Black Friday sale opens up a world of possibilities, with discounted voyages spanning Africa, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and New England, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, South America, the South Pacific, and more.

One standout journey is the “Beauty at the End of the World” voyage aboard the Seven Seas Mariner. This 22-day expedition sails from Rio de Janeiro to Valparaíso, stopping at incredible destinations like Montevideo, the lively capital of Uruguay, and Stanley in the Falkland Islands. While in Stanley, you can explore the charming city or visit the nearby Grave Cove penguin colony for a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife encounter.

On the Seven Seas Explorer, you can embark on an 18-night adventure from Tokyo to Vancouver. This itinerary showcases several Japanese cities before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Alaska. Highlights include a stop in Sitka, Alaska – a stunning coastal city known for its dramatic scenery and storied history. The cruise concludes with a scenic trip through the Inside Passage, leading to Vancouver.

Other enticing options include:

  • 16 nights from Miami to New York
  • 14 nights from London to Amsterdam
  • 12 nights from Athens to Barcelona

With these incredible itineraries, there’s something for every traveler seeking adventure and luxury. But don’t wait too long – the sale ends on November 30.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
