Airlines can better find luggage with Apple's iOS update

Thanks to a software update, Apple AirTag users can share location data with airlines, helping them track luggage. The update includes the feature Share Item Location, which is available in the public beta of iOS 18.2. That allows users to share AirTag or FindMy network accessory location data with third parties like airlines. In the following months, numerous global airlines have agreed to begin accepting FindMy item locations.

How Apple’s FindMy feature works

Soon, owners of iPhone X and newer models can download the free beta version of iOS 18.2. Once updated, users can create a Share My Item link in the Find My app on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Then, whoever receives the link can view a website with an interactive map showing the item’s location. The website updates as new location data becomes available, and adds a timestamp.

So far, the following airlines have agreed to start accepting Find My item locations: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling. In time, more airlines will join in.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, commented: “Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings. The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”