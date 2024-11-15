 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

With software update, Apple helps airlines track baggage — what to know

Airlines can better find luggage with Apple's iOS update

By
Sign at baggage claim
Drew Taylor via Unsplash

Thanks to a software update, Apple AirTag users can share location data with airlines, helping them track luggage. The update includes the feature Share Item Location, which is available in the public beta of iOS 18.2.  That allows users to share AirTag or FindMy network accessory location data with third parties like airlines. In the following months, numerous global airlines have agreed to begin accepting FindMy item locations. 

How Apple’s FindMy feature works

Apple Share Item Location
Apple

Soon, owners of iPhone X and newer models can download the free beta version of iOS 18.2. Once updated, users can create a Share My Item link in the Find My app on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. Then, whoever receives the link can view a website with an interactive map showing the item’s location. The website updates as new location data becomes available, and adds a timestamp. 

Recommended Videos

So far, the following airlines have agreed to start accepting Find My item locations: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Turkish Airlines, United, Virgin Atlantic, and Vueling. In time, more airlines will join in.

Related

Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services, commented: “Find My is an essential tool for users around the world to keep track of and find their belongings. The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled. With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Iberia Airlines is the first to fly the Airbus A321XLR
Iberia Airlines debuts new Airbus plane
Iberia A321XLR

Yesterday, Iberia Airlines — Spain’s flagship airline — became the first to fly the new Airbus A321XLR (Xtra-Long Range). The flight, which embarked from Madrid and arrived in Paris, took just over 90 minutes and landed around 10:00 a.m. The new aircraft is innovative, combining a single-aisle layout with long-haul capability. Compared to wide-body planes, the A321XLR offers up to 30 percent fuel savings.
The Airbus A321XLR will increase Iberia’s transoceanic capabilities

Airbus announced the A321XLR in June 2019 as the world’s longest-range single-aisle aircraft. Subsequently, airlines planes hundreds of orders, as they look to open new markets with low capacity, long-haul airplanes. Not only that, but the new jet costs about the same as twin-aisle long-haul aircraft, making it an appealing option for route expansion.

Read more
Some helpful tips for taking a red-eye flight
Say goodbye to jet lag
Night flight

Red-eye flights, named for their tendency to depart late at night and arrive early in the morning, offer a wide range of benefits for travelers looking to save money and optimize their time. From the luxury of saving daylight hours to the chance for lower airfares, red-eyes are an appealing option for many. These flights often feature less congestion at airports and shorter security lines, leading to a more relaxed overall travel experience.

Despite their advantages, red-eye flights can also cause issues such as disrupted sleep patterns, cramped quarters, and fatigue upon arrival. However, with the right strategies and a little bit of preparation, you can turn your red-eye experience into a smooth and stress-free adventure. These are just a few red-eye flight tips to consider.
Tips to make your red-eye flight better
1. Match your flight to your sleep habits

Read more
American Airlines announces largest-ever Italy schedule for summer 2025
American Airlines expands flights to Italy for summer 2025
Shoreline of Naples, Italy

In the summer of 2025, travelers can explore Italy like never before, with American Airlines adding flights to Naples, Venice, and Rome. Beginning November 4, customers can purchase tickets and begin planning a trip to Italy’s renowned culture, cuisine, and historical sites.
Italy 2025: American Airlines expands schedule and adds non-stop flights
Colosseum, Rome, Italy Jude Wilson via Unsplash

Besides increasing its Italian schedule, American adds nonstop routes for the summer of 2025. That includes an industry-exclusive direct flight from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Naples-Capodichino International Airport (NAP), which provides more seats to Naples than any other carrier. Additionally, a nonstop route begins June 5 from Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) to Venice Marco Polo Airport (VCE). That complements current service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Read more