Delta debuts state of the art aircraft on US to Argentina flights

Delta introduces next-gen aircraft

By

This week, Delta introduced the Airbus A330-900neo on flights between Atlanta and Buenos Aires. It’s the first airline to use the next-gen aircraft in Argentina, with the A330 offering increased capacity, more comfort, and improved efficiency. Delta will also use the plane on its seasonal route between New York’s JFK and Buenos Aires, which runs through March 29, 2025.

The Airbus A330-900neo offers comfort, technology, and more

Delta A330-900neo interior
Delta Air Lines

Inside, passengers can enjoy four cabins: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One is the most luxurious, with a reclining seat, privacy doors, and exclusive dining options. Delta Premium Select has extra space, with improved legroom, wider seats, and adjustable footrests. Delta Comfort+ has priority boarding, more legroom, and enhanced amenities. Lastly, the Main Cabin includes memory foam seat cushions and high-tech inflight entertainment.

Every passenger can access Delta Studio inflight entertainment, which offers movies, podcasts, music, and more. The new plane also boosts Delta’s capacity to Buenos Aires by about 20% and provides improved seating, with 56 Delta Comfort+ seats, 29 Delta One suites, and 28 Delta Premium Select seats. The plane is also highly efficient, with a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared to prior-generation aircraft. 

Agustín Durand, General Sales Manager for Delta in Argentina, Central America, and the Caribbean, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the Airbus A330-900neo to our operations in Argentina. This aircraft is not only a symbol of our commitment to improving the customer experience, but it also strengthens our connectivity between Argentina and the United States. With the A330-900neo, we continue to provide our customers with world-class service and one of the most modern aircraft on the market.”  

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Etihad opens US preclearance lounge at this international airport
Etihad opens U.S. Preclearance lounge in Abu Dhabi
Etihad Airways aircraft at Terminal A

On December 30, Etihad Airways opened its U.S. Preclearance Lounge at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The premium space is situated close to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, and gives travelers somewhere to relax after finishing U.S. entry procedures before boarding their flight.
Etihad’s new lounge enhances convenience for US-bound travelers

Once inside, guests can enjoy light dining and curated drinks, and evenly directly board select flights. The U.S. Preclearance Lounge is open to eligible guests flying in the The Residence, First and Business, and also Platinum and Emerald Etihad Guest members. Guest can also purchase access, depending on availability. For even more luxurious travels, passengers can begin by visiting Etihad’s First or Business Class lounge in the main terminal before visiting the preclearance lounge.

Today’s US winter storm caused over 1,000 flight cancellations — what to know
Winter storm causes cancelled flights across the U.S.
Washington, D.C. snow

A powerful winter storm covered the East Coast Monday, leading to thousands of cancelled flights and hectic airport terminals. The weather originated in the Rocky Mountains before travelling eastward, leaving ice and snow in its path. An Accuweather map shows nearly the entire eastern half of the U.S. affected by the storm.

Monday saw the storm’s arrival in the East, with affected states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio. That led to more than 1,800 flights being cancelled in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon, as reported by Flighttracker. That followed Sunday’s 1,800 cancelled flights. Here’s how Mid-Atlantic travelers were affected and how to stay current with changing schedules.
The Mid-Atlantic region had the most cancellations
Accuweather storm map Accuweather

Air India begins A350 flights from Newark to Delhi
Air India begins direct flights from Newark to Delhi
Air India A350-900

Last week, Air India began flying its long-anticipated route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. The direct flight is aboard a state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 and follows the recent introduction of a similar route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
A direct flight from the New York region to India's capital
Delhi, India Anuj Yadav via Unsplash

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft feature all-new interiors, free inflight Wi-Fi, an award-winning Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, new service ware, and upgraded catering. With the new route, Air India flies between the New York region and Delhi exclusively on A350-900s. It’s the only airline offering private suites in Business Class and also provides a luxurious Premium Economy cabin.

