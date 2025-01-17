Delta debuts state of the art aircraft on US to Argentina flights

This week, Delta introduced the Airbus A330-900neo on flights between Atlanta and Buenos Aires. It’s the first airline to use the next-gen aircraft in Argentina, with the A330 offering increased capacity, more comfort, and improved efficiency. Delta will also use the plane on its seasonal route between New York’s JFK and Buenos Aires, which runs through March 29, 2025.

The Airbus A330-900neo offers comfort, technology, and more

Inside, passengers can enjoy four cabins: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Delta One is the most luxurious, with a reclining seat, privacy doors, and exclusive dining options. Delta Premium Select has extra space, with improved legroom, wider seats, and adjustable footrests. Delta Comfort+ has priority boarding, more legroom, and enhanced amenities. Lastly, the Main Cabin includes memory foam seat cushions and high-tech inflight entertainment.

Every passenger can access Delta Studio inflight entertainment, which offers movies, podcasts, music, and more. The new plane also boosts Delta’s capacity to Buenos Aires by about 20% and provides improved seating, with 56 Delta Comfort+ seats, 29 Delta One suites, and 28 Delta Premium Select seats. The plane is also highly efficient, with a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared to prior-generation aircraft.

Agustín Durand, General Sales Manager for Delta in Argentina, Central America, and the Caribbean, said: “We are incredibly excited to introduce the Airbus A330-900neo to our operations in Argentina. This aircraft is not only a symbol of our commitment to improving the customer experience, but it also strengthens our connectivity between Argentina and the United States. With the A330-900neo, we continue to provide our customers with world-class service and one of the most modern aircraft on the market.”