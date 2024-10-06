These changes to Reagan National Airport have just been confirmed

Air travel can be a hassle, but there’s good news for anyone flying to or from Washington, DC. The National Park Service (NPS) has approved two projects aimed at enhancing the traveling experience for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and the surrounding areas. These initiatives focus on improving both pedestrian and vehicle access to ultimately create a more efficient and secure experience for all commuters.

Here are the upgrades coming to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

The first of these projects is called CC2DCA, which aims to connect Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with safer, more accessible routes for pedestrians and cyclists. The CC2DCA project is designed to encourage green travel by making non-car travel, like walking, biking, and public transportation, more convenient. The NPS worked closely with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this project since it utilizes land from the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

In addition to the CC2DCA project, the NPS has approved a series of DCA roadway improvements. These upgrades aim to reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety, and improve the overall experience for airport visitors. Planned improvements include better traffic management, clearer signage, and expanded parking facilities to meet future demand.

NPS Acting Regional Director Lisa A. Mendelson has signed off on Findings of No Significant Impact (FONSIs), confirming that the projects can move forward following comprehensive Environmental Assessments (EAs). At this time, there is no official completion date, but experts hope that all the changes will have been made by 2030.