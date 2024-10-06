 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These are the upgrades coming to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

These changes to Reagan National Airport have just been confirmed

By
Airplane wing and purple sky
Tom Arrowsmith via Unsplash / Unsplash

Air travel can be a hassle, but there’s good news for anyone flying to or from Washington, DC. The National Park Service (NPS) has approved two projects aimed at enhancing the traveling experience for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and the surrounding areas. These initiatives focus on improving both pedestrian and vehicle access to ultimately create a more efficient and secure experience for all commuters.

Here are the upgrades coming to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

The first of these projects is called CC2DCA, which aims to connect Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with safer, more accessible routes for pedestrians and cyclists. The CC2DCA project is designed to encourage green travel by making non-car travel, like walking, biking, and public transportation, more convenient. The NPS worked closely with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on this project since it utilizes land from the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the CC2DCA project, the NPS has approved a series of DCA roadway improvements. These upgrades aim to reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety, and improve the overall experience for airport visitors. Planned improvements include better traffic management, clearer signage, and expanded parking facilities to meet future demand.

Related

NPS Acting Regional Director Lisa A. Mendelson has signed off on Findings of No Significant Impact (FONSIs), confirming that the projects can move forward following comprehensive Environmental Assessments (EAs). At this time, there is no official completion date, but experts hope that all the changes will have been made by 2030.

Editors’ Recommendations

Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Qantas begins Airbus A380 flights to Africa
Qantas adds A380 route from Australia to Africa
Qantas Airbus A380

On Sept. 30, Qantas began flying the Airbus A380 superjumbo between Sydney, Australia and Johannesburg, South Africa. Moving forward, the flight will occur up to six times per week, and almost doubles capacity, with an additional 130,000 seats annually between Australia and Africa. 
The Qantas Airbus A380 provides a conduit between Australia and Africa
Qantas A380 Business Class Qantas

The journey from Sydney, Australia to Johannesburg, South Africa is around 6,000 nautical miles. That’s a long stretch of ocean and a significant time aboard. However, by using the Airbus A380, Qantas makes the most of each trip, with a capacity of 485 passengers across four cabins. 

Read more
Southwest flash sale offers up to 40% off base fares
Southwest promo code SAVEWOW offers up to 40% off base fares
Southwest Airlines takeoff

As part of Southwest Airlines’ “Week of WOW,” it’s offering up to 40% off base fares. Using promo code SAVEWOW, customers can book travel through March 2025 to popular destinations. But the sale only lasts through October 3, so you’ll have to act fast.
SAVEWOW puts more adventures within reach
Southwest Airlines Lone Star One livery Southwest Airlines

Southwest’s “Week of WOW” is a celebration of savings, with exclusive offers and deals on Rapid Rewards points, air travel, hotel bookings, car rentals, cruises, and vacation packages. Those looking to book a cheap flight have an excellent opportunity, with the SAVEWOW promo code. All they have to do is enter it at checkout, and score 40% off the base fare (select routes only). Some restrictions apply.

Read more
Virgin Atlantic revises Flying Club program, letting members book any seat with points
Virgin Atlantic upgrades its Flying Club program
Virgin Atlantic A350-1000

Virgin Atlantic announced a significant change to its Flying Club loyalty program this week. Now, members can use points to book any seat. Previously, only 12 seats per flight were available to club members. Additionally, there are increased reward point rates in Upper and Premium Class and new Saver reward seats. The upgrades take effect on October 30.
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is better than ever
Virgin Atlantic A330 Virgin Atlantic

With the new changes, Flying Club members can book any seat at any time. That offers customers the ultimate flexibility and more ways to use their points. Similar to standard tickets, seat pricing varies with demand. Besides that, Saver reward seats will offer thrifty pricing so that more passengers can afford a dream trip.

Read more