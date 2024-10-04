 Skip to main content
New study reveals the most stressful airports for holiday travel

Airports in the Northeast are undoubtedly the most stressful.

By
Airport terminal during sunrise
Jon Tyson via Unsplash

A recent study, Miss Tourist has identified the most stressful U.S. airports for holiday travelers, based on Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data from 2019 to 2023. The analysis examined flight cancellations, delays, and passenger volumes at the top 50 U.S. airports during the holiday season, from November to January.

Topping the list is Newark Liberty International Airport, which earned a stress score of 91.89 out of 100. Newark has consistently ranked as one of the most stressful airports during the holiday period, coming in first place in both 2019 and 2021. Over the last five years, it also recorded the highest delay rate per 100 flights in three of those years.

In addition to Newark, three other Northeast airports ranked among the top 10 most stressful: LaGuardia in New York (2nd), Logan International in Boston (6th), and JFK International in New York (10th). 

“The results highlight the airports where travelers are most likely to experience high traffic, delays, and cancellations,” said Yulia Saf, CEO of Miss Tourist. “This serves as a crucial heads-up for those planning holiday trips, especially through high-stress hubs like Newark and LaGuardia.”

The full list of the most stressful airports for holiday travel

man in an airport
Chris F / Pexels

Here’s the full list of the most stressful airports in the U.S., according to Miss Tourist.

  1. Newark Liberty International
  2. LaGuardia
  3. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
  4. Seattle/Tacoma International
  5. Ronald Reagan Washington International
  6. Logan International
  7. Chicago Midway International
  8. Los Angeles International
  9. San Diego International
  10. John F. Kennedy International

Unfortunately, stress is oftentimes a given when it comes to traveling during the holiday season. Yulia Saf explains how to minimize this tension. “You can book earlier flights to avoid cascading delays, allocate more time for transit to manage unexpected delays, and check real-time flight updates regularly. When possible, you can also consider alternative, less congested airports in the region.”

