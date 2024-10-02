Scandinavian countries took the lead in this year's rankings.

US News & World Report recently released its 2024 Best Countries rankings, and several nations are standing out for offering an exceptional quality of life. The rankings, developed in collaboration with WPP and the Wharton School, surveyed global citizens between March and May 2024, analyzing a range of factors such as job opportunities, affordability, income equality, political stability, and public services like education and healthcare.

Topping this year’s list is Denmark, which climbed to first place after being ranked fourth in 2023. Known for its high taxes, with some residents paying nearly 50% of their income, Denmark balances this with universal benefits like free healthcare and higher education. Additionally, the Scandinavian country’s reputation for safety and strong public services has made it an attractive destination for both locals and visitors.

Which other countries came out on top?

In second place is Sweden, which slipped from last year’s top position. Like its Scandinavian neighbor Denmark, Sweden provides free healthcare and education to its residents. One of Sweden’s standout features is its parental leave policy, which grants new parents 480 days of paid leave, making it one of the most generous in the world. Sweden also ranks highly for its commitment to human rights and environmental sustainability, though it struggles with affordability.

Switzerland follows closely behind Sweden, securing third place in the Quality of Life rankings. Despite this, Switzerland has maintained its #1 overall country ranking for the seventh time in the past nine years. Known for its low unemployment, highly skilled workforce, and impressive GDP per capita, Switzerland boasts a robust economy. The country’s financial services sector, coupled with a strong high-tech manufacturing industry and attractive corporate tax rates, contributes to its economic strength.

Rounding out the top ten are Norway, Canada, Finland, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.