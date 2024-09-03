 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New Zealand almost triples fees for international tourists

International Tourists set to pay more when visiting New Zealand

By
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo, New Zealand Tobias Keller via Unsplash

Today, the New Zealand government announced a significant fee increase for international tourists. Previously, visitors paid NZ$35 (about $22) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Beginning Oct. 1, the cost climbs to NZ$100 (about $62). While the tourism industry criticized the move, the government said it was necessary.

Reasons for the IVL cost increase

White's Beach, New Zealand
White’s Beach, New Zealand Kyle Myburgh via Unsplash

New Zealand has open country, coastlines, mountains, and lakes. But with that comes visitors, who put a strain on infrastructure and the natural environment. According to New Zealand’s Offices of the Minister of Conservation and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, those are the reasons cited for the price change. Even so, tourism trade groups aren’t pleased, saying the new fee will limit international tourists.

Recommended Videos

Matt Doocey, New Zealand’s Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, commented: “The Government is serious about enabling the tourism sector to grow as part of our overall goal of doubling exports in 10 years. International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over $11 billion in the year ending March 2024. But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate.”

“The IVL was introduced in 2019 as a mechanism to ensure international visitors were contributing directly to these costs, the vast majority of which are paid for by New Zealand taxpayers and ratepayers.”

“Increasing the IVL means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) — a New Zealand travel industry group — countered, with Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram saying the fee will make the country incredibly expensive to visit. “New Zealand’s tourism recovery is falling behind the rest of the world, and this will further dent our global competitiveness. Airline connectivity isn’t a nice to have for a country at the bottom of the world – it’s essential.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
U.S. National Park Foundation receives huge grant to manage overtourism
The funds will go toward mitigaging crowds and conserving wildlife
Alaska, Denali National Park

U.S. National Parks let visitors experience untouched nature and unforgettable surroundings. From Yosemite’s Half Dome to Denali’s 20,310 ft. peak, our more than 420 national parks are a national treasure. However, challenges like overcrowding, rising sea levels, aging infrastructure, changing weather patterns, and varying visitor demographics must be addressed.

To help, the Lilly Endowment just donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation. The grant went toward The Campaign for National Parks, a $1 billion fundraising effort to preserve these special places. 
U.S. National Parks face overcrowding
Yosemite National Park, California Mick Haupt via Unsplash

Read more
POWDR to sell Killington Resort and Pico Mountain to local investors
New owners will bring capital investments to Killington
Killington Peak Vermont

POWDR, the current owner of Killington Resort and Pico Mountain, will sell both to local investors. Michael Ferri and Phil Gross, two Killington homeowners, lead the investor group. According to a press release, the sale will close this fall, with the price yet to be released. The group will share details on capital investments at that time.
Killington and Pico will have new owners with a passion for winter
Killington Resort Wikimedia Commons

Gross and Ferri are deeply involved in winter sports, and each owns a home in the area. Ahead of the sale, they shared their enthusiasm for making Killington even better, saying: “We are thrilled to guide the mountain into a substantial investment phase. We look forward to giving them the resources to up our game and continue to evolve Killington as a leader among world-class resorts with strong local roots.”

Read more
The best golf courses in Texas: Where to play when you visit
Whispering Pines Golf Club

Texas has some of the best golf in the world. With over 900 courses spread across the state, Texas provides a wide variety of playing environments to suit your skill level. The state's vast size and diverse landscapes contribute to unique course designs, allowing players to experience everything from rolling hills in the Hill Country to the flat plains of West Texas and the coastal regions along the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the significant advantages of golfing in Texas is the ability to play year-round, thanks to its generally mild climate. While summers can be hot, the fall, winter, and spring seasons offer pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Texas is home to several highly ranked golf courses, including Dallas National Golf Club, Whispering Pines Golf Club, and Austin Country Club, which are frequently listed among the best in the nation.

Read more