International Tourists set to pay more when visiting New Zealand

Today, the New Zealand government announced a significant fee increase for international tourists. Previously, visitors paid NZ$35 (about $22) International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL). Beginning Oct. 1, the cost climbs to NZ$100 (about $62). While the tourism industry criticized the move, the government said it was necessary.

Reasons for the IVL cost increase

New Zealand has open country, coastlines, mountains, and lakes. But with that comes visitors, who put a strain on infrastructure and the natural environment. According to New Zealand’s Offices of the Minister of Conservation and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, those are the reasons cited for the price change. Even so, tourism trade groups aren’t pleased, saying the new fee will limit international tourists.

Matt Doocey, New Zealand’s Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, commented: “The Government is serious about enabling the tourism sector to grow as part of our overall goal of doubling exports in 10 years. International tourism plays a hugely important role in the New Zealand economy, with international visitors spending over $11 billion in the year ending March 2024. But international tourism also comes with costs to local communities, including additional pressure on regional infrastructure and higher upkeep and maintenance costs across our conservation estate.”

“The IVL was introduced in 2019 as a mechanism to ensure international visitors were contributing directly to these costs, the vast majority of which are paid for by New Zealand taxpayers and ratepayers.”

“Increasing the IVL means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) — a New Zealand travel industry group — countered, with Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram saying the fee will make the country incredibly expensive to visit. “New Zealand’s tourism recovery is falling behind the rest of the world, and this will further dent our global competitiveness. Airline connectivity isn’t a nice to have for a country at the bottom of the world – it’s essential.”