As a travel writer who has lived on the road almost constantly for over a decade, I’m always on the lookout for great pieces of luggage; bags that will in some way ease the not-inconsiderable burden of navigating airports, bus stations, and confusing cobblestone streets. From my experience, the best luggage and travel bags offer a lot more than a mere means of packing your stuff. They boast smart features in an equally smart-looking package. To that end, I’d like to introduce you to the Zipper Carry-On Max from Arlo Skye.

I’ve had my eye on Arlo Skye for several years, largely because I thought their bags looked great. So recently when I got the chance to check out their relatively new Zipper Carry-On Max (released in late 2019, it like many other bags kind of flew under the radar when international travel was essentially canceled in 2020, for obvious reasons), I jumped on the opportunity. Having put this attractive-looking suitcase through rigorous travel trials over the past few months, I can confidently recommend it as one of the best carry-on luggage options on the market.

What Is the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max?

The Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max takes the gorgeous design and outstanding build quality that the company is known for and ups the functionality with the addition of a laptop pocket and additional organization features. It’s standard carry-on size, meaning you can bring it on board virtually any flight and have zero issues fitting it into the overhead compartment.

How Does It Work?

Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max

Its zippered laptop pocket makes it easy to extract your computer with ease at airport security checkpoints, while its built-in device charger allows you to power up your phone and other devices on the go. It’s also highly durable and offers a relatively solid 47-liter packing capacity.

What Are the Features of the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max

Laptop pocket with organizational elements

Built-in device charger

Locking zippers

47L capacity

8.1 pounds

Exterior dimensions: 23 x 15 x 10.3 inches

5 (awesome) color options

What Do I Like About the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max?

Design

I think this is the best-looking suitcase there is, period. Its shape is sleek and modern, and the build quality is solid. But arguably my favorite visual element involves the color options. It’s available in five stunning colors, with Sea Sage being my personal favorite.

Organization

The organizational features are great. The laptop section is durable and protective, with several internal pockets to increase organization. Inside the main compartment are additional pockets of two sizes to further up the organization game.

Charger

The removable charge is great. With both 18W USB C and A ports, it provides fast, convenient charging. I also like that it can be removed, which makes it easier to top off with power or bring the charge along in your pocket if you’re leaving the bag at your hotel.

What Don’t I Like About the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max?

Literally nothing.

FAQs About the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max

To what locations does Arlo Skye ship its products?

Ground shipping in the 48 contiguous U.S. states is free. International shipping via FedEx is calculated during the checkout process.

How fast is delivery?

It depends on where you live in relation to the company’s Rhode Island warehouse. For the U.S. Northeast that means 1-2 business days. 4-5 for the West Coast. 2-3 for the Southeast and Central U.S. International deliveries vary based on location.

Is the carry-on charger removable and airline compliant?

Yes on both counts. The charger can be popped out by pressing a sliding clasp. While chargers are not allowed to be checked into the cargo hold of a plane, they can be carried onboard.

Can I recycle the product packaging?

All packaging is 100% recyclable.

How do you remove scuffs from luggage?

A damp cloth or sponge with soapy water will wipe away most exterior dust and dirt. Over time, luggage used in air transport is bound to show marks like scratches, scuffs, and dents. Arlo Skye asserts that travelers should embrace this inevitability, as it adds character to your suitcase.

Should You Buy the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max?

If you’re looking for a highly functional, well-designed carry-on suitcase that will look cool for years to come, then yes, the Arlo Skye Zipper Carry-On Max is worth the cost. I particularly think this is a great bag for remote working professionals, as it provides ample protection for your computer and/or tablet while providing a slick aesthetic through your travels.

Bottom line: It’s a cool, functional suitcase that you will be proud to wheel to your gate.

