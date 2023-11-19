 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Use your Rapid Rewards points to book a Southwest Airlines flight ASAP — here’s why

Southwest isn't the only airline devaluing its loyalty in 2024

Ashley Jones
By

Stationary grounded Southwest Airlines airplane

These days, reward program changes feel a lot like a roller coaster ride with unavoidable ups and downs. If you’re a frequent flier, staying up-to-date on the evolution of your favorite carrier’s programs is pretty much the only way to ensure you won’t get taken for a ride when it’s time to cash in your points. So, if you’re a Southwest Airlines enthusiast, hold onto your hats. The New Year is set to bring about a change in their beloved Rapid Rewards program — and it’s not one you’ll like.

Before we get into the details, let me share the good news: If you’ve been racking up those points, now’s the ideal time to start planning your next getaway. Who doesn’t like vacation planning? The catch here is that you don’t have a whole lot of time to plan. 

Multiple Southwest Airlines planes lined up at an airport outside
ArtisticOperations/Pixabay

Countdown to Southwest Airlines point devaluation

Starting January 1, 2024, Southwest Airlines Rapid Reward points will decrease in value. In an email update discreetly tucked into member inboxes, the carrier tipped off its loyal travelers about the upcoming adjustment with a message that the value of their Rapid Rewards system is about to undergo a major shift. After the first of the year, each Southwest point will be worth slightly less toward the base fare for air travel, dropping by 4%. And yes, that devaluation applies to previously earned points.

Recommended Videos

The bottom line is that your points will be worth fewer dollars starting in 2024. This isn’t the first time the airline has dinged travelers who use their rewards to book Southwest Airlines flights. In the 12-year run of the carrier’s program, their rewards valuation has dropped an astounding 43%, according to analysis by View From the Wing. It’s an industry-wide tale too familiar – devaluations are part and parcel of airline loyalty programs and a constant reminder to use those miles before their value takes a hit. 

Related

An increase in any airline mileage program is never the most thrilling news for travelers, but it makes a difference for the supersavers out there. A 4% change might seem negligible initially, but the impact accumulates over time. 

The view from the ground looking up at the underside of a Southwest Airlines plane in flight
ArtisticOperations/Pixabay / Pixabay

Book Southwest flights now with points and fly later

Thankfully, the airline is not dropping this bombshell overnight. Unlike other carriers, Southwest is offering travelers a grace period, a window of more than a month and a half, to utilize their points before they become less impactful dollar for dollar. This forewarning is a rare gift in the world of airline loyalty programs. United and Delta made similar adjustments without a whisper, instantly affecting award rates and sweet spots for travelers who thrive on rewards deals. Southwest is at least affording its patrons a chance to act before the shift impacts their points’ worth.

For anyone with substantial accumulations of Southwest Rapid Rewards, each point holds its current value until January 1, 2024. The impending change, though seemingly modest, will chip away at the points’ purchasing power after that date.

With this move looming, the message is crystal clear: make the most of this window of opportunity. Don’t wait until the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s. Cash in those Rapid Rewards points while their value still stands strong. Once you figure out where you want to travel next, mark your calendars, set fare alerts, and seize this window to make the most of your Southwest Rapid Rewards points before their value undergoes a slight but impactful shift.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ashley Jones
Ashley Jones
Ashley is a freelance journalist with bylines across a range of online and print publications.
Jackson Hole Resort: Where to stay, eat, and relax at one of the world’s most popular ski resorts
Make the most of your trip to Jackson Hole
Hotel Terra at Jackson Hole Resort

Hotel Terra at Jackson Hole Resort Hotel Terra

Outdoor enthusiasts love Jackson Hole, and who can blame them? It’s picturesque, right next to Yellowstone National Park, and has some of the most rewarding winter sports territory you’ll ever put skis (or a snowboard) on.

Read more
United Airlines’ new boarding process saves time, but may annoy you
What do the United boarding groups mean now? 
A passenger scans their boarding pass prior to boarding the plane.

No matter how many new travel hacks emerge on the internet, there’s one aspect of travel that remains an inescapable pain: boarding. Getting dozens (or hundreds) of people into their seats in a timely manner can easily be prolonged by inevitable things like sitting in the wrong seat, putting bags in overhead bins, or standing in the wrong boarding group line. When trying to keep flights on time and customers satisfied, a lengthy boarding process can cause unnecessary delays. United Airlines is looking to minimize these long boarding times with the re-introduction of its WILMA boarding order. 

Using this method, passengers board window-to-aisle, which will save an estimated average of two minutes per flight. Ground time runs United around $100 a minute, so every minute saved will create attractive savings across all flights. 

Read more
TSA Precheck and TSA Global Entry are must-haves, but there’s a third critical program you should join ASAP
The STEP program may actually save your life
People walking through an airport with large windows in the background

Traveling should be an adventure — and if your safety is in question when traveling abroad, those adventures might have to come to an abrupt halt. While most international travelers are familiar with programs like TSA Precheck and TSA Global Entry, there's a third United States government program that helps Americans traveling out of the country called the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). If you're abroad and the unthinkable happens — injury, illness, a lost passport, or even a global emergency — it's one step you'll be glad you took. 

What is STEP?
Enrolling in STEP isn't just about being informed; it's about staying connected in times of need. And it's free. When you sign up, you receive real-time updates, country-specific travel advisories, and information about U.S. embassy events. It's a personalized safety net that also keeps you in the loop about the area where you're traveling to, whether there's a safety concern or just an embassy-hosted town hall meeting. 

Read more