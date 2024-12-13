Get ready for a festive 2025 with Tauck’s new all-inclusive Christmas market cruise on the Seine

Luxury travel company Tauck has announced the addition of the Seine River to its lineup of year-end holiday cruises, offering a festive experience starting in 2025. The eight-day cruise, titled The Seine: Holiday Magic, will take guests on a journey through France, combining the beauty of the Seine with the charm of its Christmas markets.

The adventure begins in Paris, where travelers will board Tauck’s ms Sapphire riverboat for a three-night stay in the City of Lights. During their time in Paris, guests will explore the city’s most iconic Christmas markets, including the Tuileries Garden and other markets along the Seine.

After Paris, the cruise continues to Rouen, Les Andelys, and Vernon. In Normandy, visitors will experience more Christmas markets, along with a choice of excursions, either exploring the historic D-Day beaches or visiting the Rouen Fine Arts Museum. The journey concludes with a return to Paris.

What is included in the trip?

In addition to exploring the charming Christmas markets, guests will enjoy a range of exclusive, immersive experiences.

One of the highlights is a private lunch and afternoon tea at Château Vaux-le-Vicomte, a 100-room moated palace where guests will have the opportunity to explore its grand halls and gardens. Another unforgettable experience includes a private tour and holiday cocktail party at the opulent Château de Bizy, a beautifully decorated 18th-century estate still owned by a descendant of Napoleon.

On board the ms Sapphire, guests can indulge in holiday merrymaking, including musical entertainment, onboard activities with a local artist, and other festive celebrations.

The trip also includes all meals aboard the ship, snacks, and complimentary all-day beverages, which feature regional wine, beer, spirits, specialty teas, and more.

Tickets for this luxurious holiday cruise start at $4,490 per person and can be booked directly through Tauck’s website.