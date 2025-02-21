The best U.S. beaches to visit in 2025, based on a new study

As travelers start planning their perfect beach getaway for 2025, a new study has revealed the top destinations to visit across the United States. HomeToGo has just released its 2025 Beach Index, ranking the best 35 beach destinations based on factors like affordability, local charm, hidden gem status, and ideal weather conditions.

Taking the top spot this year is Avila Beach, California, a picturesque retreat on the state’s Central Coast. With its golden sands, invitingly warm waters, and a high Hidden Gem Score, Avila Beach offers a peaceful escape before it becomes a mainstream favorite.

Rounding out the top three are Kure Beach, North Carolina, and Cherry Grove Beach, South Carolina. Kure Beach is a serene alternative to North Carolina’s busier shorelines, while Cherry Grove Beach is beloved for its gentle surf and the iconic Cherry Grove Pier.

The study also offered some financial insights, finding that in 2025, beach-goers can expect to pay an average median nightly price of $121 per person. However, Surfside Beach, Texas, offers the most wallet-friendly accommodations, with a median price of only $66 per person.

America’s best beaches: The full list

Here’s the full list of America’s best beaches, according to HomeToGo.