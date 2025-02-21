 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The best U.S. beaches to visit in 2025, based on a new study

Planning your 2025 beach vacation?

By
Avila Beach
PublicCo / Pixabay

As travelers start planning their perfect beach getaway for 2025, a new study has revealed the top destinations to visit across the United States. HomeToGo has just released its 2025 Beach Index, ranking the best 35 beach destinations based on factors like affordability, local charm, hidden gem status, and ideal weather conditions.

Taking the top spot this year is Avila Beach, California, a picturesque retreat on the state’s Central Coast. With its golden sands, invitingly warm waters, and a high Hidden Gem Score, Avila Beach offers a peaceful escape before it becomes a mainstream favorite.

Recommended Videos

Rounding out the top three are Kure Beach, North Carolina, and Cherry Grove Beach, South Carolina. Kure Beach is a serene alternative to North Carolina’s busier shorelines, while Cherry Grove Beach is beloved for its gentle surf and the iconic Cherry Grove Pier.

Related

The study also offered some financial insights, finding that in 2025, beach-goers can expect to pay an average median nightly price of $121 per person. However, Surfside Beach, Texas, offers the most wallet-friendly accommodations, with a median price of only $66 per person.

America’s best beaches: The full list

North Carolina beach
erinlanderson / Pixabay

Here’s the full list of America’s best beaches, according to HomeToGo.

  1. Avila Beach, CA
  2. Kure Beach, NC
  3. Cherry Grove Beach, SC
  4. Saint Joe Beach, FL
  5. Vilano Beach, FL
  6. Bethany Beach, DE
  7. Crystal Beach, TX
  8. Pensacola Beach, FL
  9. Miramar Beach, FL
  10. Navarre Beach, FL
  11. Surfside Beach, TX
  12. Topsail Beach, NC
  13. Indian Rocks Beach, FL
  14. Crescent Beach, FL
  15. Edisto Beach, SC
  16. Bal Harbour Beach, FL
  17. Jamaica Beach, TX
  18. Pacific Beach, CA
  19. Rosemary Beach, FL
  20. Madeira Beach, FL
  21. Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL
  22. Folly Beach, SC
  23. Surfside Beach, SC
  24. Huntington Beach, CA
  25. Lido Key Beach, FL
  26. Clearwater Beach, FL
  27. Manhattan Beach, CA
  28. Holden Beach, NC
  29. Siesta Beach, FL
  30. Bradenton Beach, FL
  31. Grayton Beach, FL
  32. Cannon Beach, OR
  33. Beverly Beach, OR
  34. Stinson Beach, CA
  35. Duxbury Beach, MA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best places to chase the northern lights without setting foot in Iceland
No Iceland required
Lapland, Finland

Iceland may be one of the most famous spots to witness the northern lights, but it's far from the only option. For travelers looking to experience this natural wonder as part of a mainland European getaway or a Canadian adventure, there are plenty of breathtaking alternatives.

According to global travel booking platform Omio, there are five must-visit destinations where you can catch the aurora borealis – without needing to fly to Iceland. From the Arctic landscapes of Norway and Finland to the remote wilderness of Canada, these locations offer opportunities to see the dancing ribbons of green, purple, and blue light that make the northern lights one of the most unforgettable sights in the world.
Norway

Read more
Casa Xixim’s ecolux villa is an off-grid escape in lush Tulum, Mexico
An exclusive tour of Casa Xixim's property and villas
a photo of the pool and main living area at casa xixim

My most memorable stays are the ones that can't be put into words - you need to experience them to understand their magic. Casa Xixim, an exclusive eco-lux villa nestled in Tulum's Soliman Bay, firmly fits into this category. It's an instant addition to our list of the best Tulum hotels, but to limit its definition to a hotel does a disservice.
Not quite a resort, not quite a bed and breakfast, Casa Xixim feels like a home away from home - and quite frankly, I wasn't yet ready to leave this home upon checkout. I'll recap my dreamy weekend at the villa, from my stellar meals to on-site amenities and all of the property's joyful nuances in between.

What to know about Casa Xixim

Read more
Sedona’s best-kept secrets: The ultimate guide to Arizona’s red rock paradise
Trailblazing through Sedona's most iconic landmarks and activities
Cathedral Rock in the distance is reflected in a pool of water at sunset, Sedona, Arizona

If your heart sings for the red rocks of Arizona, consider visiting Sedona. This area is well known for world-class rock climbing. jeeping, and hiking. Here, you'll find a huge arts scene, and not to mention spiritual energy vortexes. Because of its many sights, Sedona attracts visitors from all over the world who are seeking adventure, relaxation, and inspiration. When I lived in the Phoenix area, Sedona was one of my favorite places to visit. Here are all the things to do in Sedona, Arizona.
When to visit Sedona, Arizona

March to May is Sedona's busiest season, and for good reason. Spring is when the desert comes alive with wildflowers and greenery, and the temperatures are ideal for all-day outdoor activities. Book your reservations way in advance if you're planning to visit during this time of year.

Read more