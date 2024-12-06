 Skip to main content
Virgin Voyages unveils $120K annual cruise pass: Here’s what you get

Do you want to live on a cruise ship for a year?

Virgin Voyages
For those who can’t get enough of the open sea, Virgin Voyages has just launched the ultimate travel opportunity: an annual cruise pass that lets you sail whenever and wherever you want, for a full year.

Priced at $120,000, the exclusive pass offers unlimited access to all Virgin Voyages ships, allowing guests to set sail on any voyage, at any time, within a 12-month period. The pass is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is valid for travel starting in early 2025. Pass holders, along with a plus-one, will enjoy the freedom to embark on cruises from any port across the brand’s fleet of adults-only ships.

Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder, said, “I’ve always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity. What started as a sought-after ‘work from sea’ concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special. Now, Sailors can jump aboard any of our ships, across an endless variety of exciting destinations for an entire year. We’re offering unlimited opportunities for adventure in a way that has never been done in cruising before.”

What you get with the annual pass

With Virgin Voyages’ $120K annual pass, passengers gain access to a host of perks designed to elevate the cruising experience. Not only can you sail on any voyage at any time, but you’ll also enjoy private balcony cabins, premium wifi, laundry service, and priority boarding.

Additionally, pass holders receive dedicated Sailor Services Support, a $100 bar tab credit with each sail, and two complimentary specialty coffees per day. Exclusive cocktail events are also offered, available only to Annual Pass holders.

To qualify, travelers must be 21 or older and book the pass by March 31, 2025, through Virgin’s Contact Us page. 

The pass is available for voyages starting on Jan. 1, Feb. 1, March 1, or April 1, and is valid for one year from the start date. Taxes and fees are extra.

