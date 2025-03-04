Qantas will upgrade cabins on this popular aircraft

Qantas has announced a major cabin refresh for its Boeing 737 fleet, which will enhance the inflight experience on domestic and short-haul international routes. The refresh is part of the airline’s extensive fleet renewal, which is already taking place.

The new investment will include cabin improvements for 42 of Qantas’ Boeing 737 aircraft. The first of the upgraded planes will take flight in 2027.

The improved 737s complement Qantas’ ongoing fleet renewal

The Boeing 737 cabin upgrades will make the interiors “as new” and align the inflight experience with the airline’s new domestic fleet. Qantas uses the 737 for its domestic network, trans-Tasman routes, and short-haul international flights to Fiji, Bali, and Vanuatu.

The refreshed cabins will include (via Qantas):

New Business seats

New Economy seats

New, larger overhead lockers with up to 50 per cent more space, making it easier for every customer to store their carry on bags

Full cabin refresh including new carpets, sidewalls and mood lighting

The aircraft will continue to be enabled with fast and free Wi-Fi

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson said: “Investing in our fleet is one of the most significant ways that we can transform the flying experience for our customers and make sure we’re consistently delivering a great journey. “As we bring more new aircraft into our fleet, we are also making our existing aircraft look and feel like new.”

“Previous cabin upgrade programs have delivered great outcomes for our customers and allowed us to bring next-generation designs and technologies to current fleet that reflect how our customers want to travel. This investment in cabins will also support our people who are dedicated to providing the best inflight experience to our customers.”