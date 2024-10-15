 Skip to main content
Delta announces redesigned cabins throughout fleet

Delta upgrades its aircraft interiors

By
Delta new interiors
This fall, Delta Air Lines will add redesigned interiors across its fleet. The new cabins will debut on narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft flying domestic and short-haul international routes, followed by a widebody Airbus A350 at the beginning of the new year. The upgrades add a premium feel to every cabin, giving all passengers an elevated experience.

Details of Delta’s new cabin design

Delta new interiors
The upgraded cabins will launch ahead of Delta’s centennial anniversary next March. Designers went over every inch of the interior, updating the color palette and lighting, adding new seating materials, and embedding new logos and branding. That lets travelers enjoy, rather than endure, their time in the sky.

Mood lighting coincides with every phase of flight, helping passengers adjust to different time zones. Breathable materials and memory foam cushions (on widebody jets) enhance long-haul comfort. Delta branding uses a new color palette, focusing on a warm, soft, and modern look.

Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design, said: “Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel. As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.”  

“Every flight is different, so we’ve focused on creating warm, calming and atmospheric lighting options that create an environment for customers to rest and relax, or stay productive as they wish. For boarding, we’ve focused on the ‘moment of deceleration’ – warm and inviting lighting that makes the cabin appear spacious and open.”

“At mealtimes, we queue hues that feel like you’re at a candlelit dinner – making meals more natural and inviting.  As the lights dim for sleep, we borrow from the sunset and slowly remove blue light while bringing in warm amber tones which are reminiscent of a sunset glow. When it’s time to wake up, the cabin slowly brightens into morning and daylight.” 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Frontier Airlines adds service to Vail, Colorado
Frontier Airlines starts flying to Vail, Colorado
Back Bowls, Vail, Colorado

Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low fare carrier, just announced a new route to Vail, Colorado. The flight lands at Eagle County Airport (EGE), offering access to Rocky Mountain resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, and Aspen. I’ll be Frontier’s first route to EGE, letting travelers save money while exploring legendary terrain like Vail’s Back Bowls. The flights serve Dallas, San Francisco, and Denver, and begin December 16.
Frontier’s Vail flights put you in the heart of the mountains
Back Bowls, Vail, Colorado Vail Resorts

Colorado offers world-class skiing, with the Rocky Mountains providing ample snow and significant vertical drop. But to get to the resorts, most fly into Denver International Airport (DEN) and then endure a 1-hour plus journey into the Rockies. But Eagle County Airport is in the middle of the action, putting visitors in the heart of the alpine. Frontier’s new route will let skiers and snowboarders hit the tarmac and jump into the action.

American Airlines offers deals to ski destinations across North America
American Airlines has bargain fares to mountain destinations
Teton Range, Wyoming

As a skier or snowboarder, you want to visit big mountains with abundant snow and challenging terrain. Alaska’s Chugach Mountains or Lake Tahoe’s Sierra Nevada offer both, but first, you’ll have to get there. 

American Airlines offers a comprehensive flight schedule, visiting destinations like Colorado, Utah, Alaska, Vermont, and Wyoming. Not only that, but the carrier has some solid deals on its website right now, putting that bucket list trip within reach.
American Airlines winter schedule: From the Sierra to the Tetons
Sand Harbor Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Paulius Dragunas via Unsplash

Air France announces Michelin-starred menus for Paris departures
Air France Michelin-starred menus
Business dish by Jérôme Banctel

This fall, Air France will introduce noteworthy menus for Paris departures. Designed by acclaimed chefs — including Triple Michelin-starred Jérôme Banctel and responsible cuisine advocate Josselin Marie — the offerings highlight French cuisine while using local, fresh ingredients. They join Air France’s existing culinary team, comprised of Nina Métayer, Glenn Viel, Philippe Rigollot, Frédéric Simonin, Michel Roth, and Alain Ducasse and his teams. The menus will be available in the airline’s lounges and aboard flights.
Air France offers Michelin-starred cuisine at 35,000 ft.
Business pastry by Nina Métayer Air France

Chef Jérôme Banctel received three Michelin stars in 2024. His creations take inspiration from his hometown of Brittany, including his signature sauces without butter or cream. Available in the long-haul business cabin, menu items include haddock, lightly spiced carrot sauce, carrot variations with orange and ginger feature, and chicken, buttermilk sauce, buckwheat risotto, and parsley oil. Regarding the new menu, he said: “I wanted to offer travelers a glimpse of my cuisine, a blend of gourmet delicacy and unexpected flavors”. 

