Delta upgrades its aircraft interiors

This fall, Delta Air Lines will add redesigned interiors across its fleet. The new cabins will debut on narrowbody Boeing 757 aircraft flying domestic and short-haul international routes, followed by a widebody Airbus A350 at the beginning of the new year. The upgrades add a premium feel to every cabin, giving all passengers an elevated experience.

Details of Delta’s new cabin design

The upgraded cabins will launch ahead of Delta’s centennial anniversary next March. Designers went over every inch of the interior, updating the color palette and lighting, adding new seating materials, and embedding new logos and branding. That lets travelers enjoy, rather than endure, their time in the sky.

Mood lighting coincides with every phase of flight, helping passengers adjust to different time zones. Breathable materials and memory foam cushions (on widebody jets) enhance long-haul comfort. Delta branding uses a new color palette, focusing on a warm, soft, and modern look.

Mauricio Parise, Vice President – Customer Experience Design, said: “Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel. As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.”

“Every flight is different, so we’ve focused on creating warm, calming and atmospheric lighting options that create an environment for customers to rest and relax, or stay productive as they wish. For boarding, we’ve focused on the ‘moment of deceleration’ – warm and inviting lighting that makes the cabin appear spacious and open.”

“At mealtimes, we queue hues that feel like you’re at a candlelit dinner – making meals more natural and inviting. As the lights dim for sleep, we borrow from the sunset and slowly remove blue light while bringing in warm amber tones which are reminiscent of a sunset glow. When it’s time to wake up, the cabin slowly brightens into morning and daylight.”