The new Alaskan cruise will set sail in May of 2026.

MSC Cruises will be venturing to Alaska for the first time in 2026. The cruise line announced on Monday that its MSC Poesia ship will sail from Seattle, Washington, offering travelers an opportunity to experience Alaska’s rugged landscapes and natural beauty.

“Guests from all over the world tell us they want to see Alaska’s beauty firsthand, which makes these itineraries the perfect addition to MSC Cruises’ global portfolio of bucket-list destinations,” Lynn Torrent, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of MSC Cruises USA said in a news release.

When do MSC’s Alaska cruises set sail?

The MSC Poesia will set out on its inaugural Alaska voyage on May 11, 2026, sailing from its homeport in Seattle. This seven-day cruise will navigate the Inside Passage, giving passengers close-up views of Alaska’s glaciers and coastline.

MSC Poesia, a mid-sized ship, is specifically suited for the narrow channels of Alaska’s coastal waters, allowing it to reach some of the state’s most scenic and secluded destinations.

The itinerary includes stops at remarkable spots like Icy Strait Point, a private Alaskan haven with over 23,000 acres of pristine beach and lush rainforest. Travelers can also explore Ketchikan, known as Alaska’s “Salmon Capital,” where they can experience world-class fishing and spot bald eagles lured by the fish. Other notable stops include Juneau, Tracy Arm, and a final visit to Victoria, British Columbia, before returning to Seattle.

The Emerald City itself offers plenty for passengers to explore pre- and post-cruise. “The Port of Seattle looks forward to welcoming MSC Cruises and MSC Poesia to Seattle,” said Stephanie Jones Stebbins, Managing Director, Maritime, Port of Seattle. “We know that MSC guests will enjoy exploring our region before and after their Alaska adventure. We appreciate MSC’s commitment to sustainability and look forward to MSC Poesia connecting to shore power in Seattle,” Stebbins added, highlighting MSC’s dedication to environmentally friendly practices.