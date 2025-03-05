 Skip to main content
Lufthansa introduces these new Business Class menu options

Lufthansa introduces new items on its Business Class menu

By
lufthansa new menu options steakvomrinderfiletkartoffelpuumlreekarottengemuumlseundroumlstzwiebeln desotostudios017
Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Business Class passengers can enjoy new, curated menu options on short and medium-haul flights. From hot or cold dishes to main courses and desserts, the German airline offers culinary excellence at 35,000 feet. 

The new meals use the finest ingredients

Lufthansa Business Class menu new
Lufthansa Group

For the new menu, Lufthansa selected high-quality ingredients from throughout Europe, with recipes that blend European influences with local cuisine. The resulting menu is a combined effort of Lufthansa’s culinary teams, celebrity chef Johann Lafer, and catering partner Gate Gourmet.

The new offerings improve variety, where on flights around two hours, passengers have more options for vegetarian and non-vegetarian cold dishes. Additionally, on routes three hours and beyond, customers now have three hot meal options compared to the prior two. 

Passengers can also select their meals ahead of time using the “Pre-Select” option. There’s no charge, and for flights over two hours, the menu has up to nine hot dishes to choose from. This allows the airline to enhance planning and, as a result, produce less food waste. 

Caroline Drischel, Senior Vice President Customer Journey Lufthansa Group, said: “The introduction of ‘Pre-Select’ on Lufthansa’s short and medium-haul routes underlines our ongoing efforts to offer our guests a consistently high-quality and uniform travel experience. The option of pre-ordering meals is already offered on SWISS flights and is also planned for Austrian Airlines.”

Heiko Reitz, Chief Customer Officer Lufthansa Airlines, said: “When developing the meals, we attached great importance to regional origin and sustainability. We made a conscious decision to use local and selected European products. Lufthansa guests can look forward to a new treat for the palate.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
