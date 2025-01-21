 Skip to main content
Emirates introduces these creative dishes for vegan passengers

Emirates introduces creative vegan menu

By
Emirates chefs
Emirates / Emirates

To meet the needs of increasing vegan passengers, and accommodate those who prefer vegan cuisine’s light, digestible nature, Emirates is introducing a bevy of new recipes. The airline tapped into chefs’ creativity, producing dishes with egg substitutes made of legumes and vegan meals for kids. Here are some highlights.

Emirates chefs workshopped for the new recipes

Emirates chef
Emirates

To commemorate “Veganuary” — a decade-long initiative highlighting veganism’s benefits — Emirates brought together a collective of chefs at its Emirates Flight Catering Concept Development Kitchen. There, they experimented with ingredients and workshopped new dishes. 

Results included a new solid egg substitute in a spicy shakshuka sauce and a premade vegan pastry sheet developed into savory vegan cannelloni. Emirates offers more than 300 vegan recipes on 140 global flights.

The vegan offerings use the finest ingredients sourced worldwide, like plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat in California, soybean protein from Arlene in the UAE Singapore, and pressed tofu from Qian Ye in Japan. In addition, the airline now offers vegan meals for children, including sweet and sour vegetable casserole, pizza, muffins, and vegetable fajitas. Passengers can order onboard or pre-order their meals, and also enjoy them in Emirates lounges. 

Not only that, but Emirates vegan meals are available in all classes and can be requested up to 24 hours before departure. The airline serves more than 400,000 vegan meals per year, and as passenger volume has grown, so has vegan meal consumption. In some regions, demand has outpaced passenger volume growth, like the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. 

In Economy class, passengers can enjoy crêpes filled with sautéed carrots and peppers, served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and tomato concassé. Premium Economy passengers get the option of braised mushrooms with vegetables in five-spice soy sauce, with steamed jasmine rice and blanched pak choi, and desserts like chocolate tart drizzled in apricot compote or raspberry tonka mousse cake with berry coulis. Business class travelers can try Thai red curry tofu with aubergine, beans, mushrooms and taro in aromatic gravy, served with steamed jasmine rice. In First Class, there’s creamy polenta cake with thyme mushroom ragout, sautéed spinach drizzled in a rich root vegetable jus, and more. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Delta to bring these lounge upgrades in 2025
New Delta One Lounge to debut in Seattle
Delta One Lounge Seattle

Delta Sky Club members can look forward to the journey in 2025 when new lounges and clubs will open nationwide. That’ll include expansions, refreshes, and three new hub locations. Each will provide a luxurious space to recharge before or after a flight, with expansive layouts and views of the surroundings.
Delta Sky Club continues its climb
Delta Club Atlanta Delta

The Delta Sky Club network includes 56 lounges across 700,000 square feet, making it the largest of any U.S. domestic airline. The new additions take that even further. Here’s what’s included.

Read more
Alaska Airlines announces more direct flights to this PNW state
Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights to Oregon
Portland, Oregon

This week, Alaska Airlines announced two new direct routes from Oregon, along with the resumption of an interstate route. Beginning on May 15, 2025, the airline begins service from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). There’s also a new flight from Oregon’s Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFD) to San Diego International Airport (SAN). Additionally, flights between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, resume service, for a quick in-state trip.
Alaska Airlines is the largest carrier in Portland
Houston, Texas Kevin Hernandez via Unsplash

Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Alaska Airlines, said: “We’re based in Seattle, but Portland is a second home for us where we’ve been the largest carrier for more than 20 years. Our new flights out of Portland, Eugene and Medford show our continued focus on connecting Oregon with the rest of the country.”

Read more
American Airlines introduces options for health-conscious adventurers
American Airlines offers health-concious travelers curated drinks and more
American Airlines 737

As 2025 begins, American Airlines offers passengers more ways to stay healthy and active. From routes to outdoor destinations to health-conscious meals, the airline caters to adventurous travelers intent on living the good life. Here’s what American has in store.
Experience healthy, adventurous travel with American
Elderberry Sparkler American Airlines

From Montana to Nova Scotia, American takes fliers close to nature, for a true recharge under the stars (or sun). On the way, healthy meal options offer nutrition and flavor, for optimal energy when the wheels hit the tarmac. For those participating in “Dry January”, curated mocktails are sweet and satisfying, without alcohol.

Read more