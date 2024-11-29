Lufthansa is expanding this program for sustainable travel

This week, Lufthansa Group unveiled plans to expand its Green Fares program, a tariff that offsets flight-related CO2 emissions. Beginning December 4, the sustainable tickets will be available in all travel classes on over 850,000 yearly flights. For the past two years, the company has offered Green Fares on short and medium-haul routes, and now, following intercontinental test runs, it’s opening the program to long-haul flights.

Green Fares help travelers lessen their environmental impact

Since Green Fares debuted in 2023, more than two million passengers have opted in and offset nearly 190,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. That figure correlates with the CO2 output from an Airbus A350 making 1,300 flights between New York and Munich. Lufthansa executives shared their enthusiasm for the program’s expansion.

Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group, said: “We have set ourselves ambitious goals to make flying more sustainable. To achieve this, we are investing billions of euros every year in new aircraft and pioneering technologies, among other things. With our innovative Green Fares, we are also involving our customers and offering them – as the first airline group worldwide – the opportunity to actively contribute to more sustainable aviation on more than 850,000 flights. Extending Green Fares to the Lufthansa Group’s global long-haul network is an enormously important and consistent step – not only for us, but for the entire aviation industry.”

Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer Lufthansa Group, commented: “The Lufthansa Group has always contributed to the progress of aviation. As the first airline group worldwide, we have been offering our own tariff for more sustainable flying already for two years. With success: demand is continuously increasing. In addition to technological solutions, we are focusing on innovative offers for our customers to make flying more sustainable. With the Green Fares, we are now offering a solution worldwide that shows that more sustainable flying is already a reality today, also through the use of SAF. We will continue to lead the way in transforming the industry.”