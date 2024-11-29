 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Lufthansa is expanding this program for sustainable travel

Lufthansa expands sustainable travel program

By
lufthansa green fares a350
Lufthansa A350 Lufthansa Group

This week, Lufthansa Group unveiled plans to expand its Green Fares program, a tariff that offsets flight-related CO2 emissions. Beginning December 4, the sustainable tickets will be available in all travel classes on over 850,000 yearly flights. For the past two years, the company has offered Green Fares on short and medium-haul routes, and now, following intercontinental test runs, it’s opening the program to long-haul flights. 

Green Fares help travelers lessen their environmental impact

Lufthansa Green Fares statistics
Lufthansa Group

Since Green Fares debuted in 2023, more than two million passengers have opted in and offset nearly 190,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. That figure correlates with the CO2 output from an Airbus A350 making 1,300 flights between New York and Munich. Lufthansa executives shared their enthusiasm for the program’s expansion.

Recommended Videos

Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of the Lufthansa Group, said: “We have set ourselves ambitious goals to make flying more sustainable. To achieve this, we are investing billions of euros every year in new aircraft and pioneering technologies, among other things. With our innovative Green Fares, we are also involving our customers and offering them – as the first airline group worldwide – the opportunity to actively contribute to more sustainable aviation on more than 850,000 flights. Extending Green Fares to the Lufthansa Group’s global long-haul network is an enormously important and consistent step – not only for us, but for the entire aviation industry.”

Related

Grazia Vittadini, Chief Technology Officer Lufthansa Group, commented: “The Lufthansa Group has always contributed to the progress of aviation. As the first airline group worldwide, we have been offering our own tariff for more sustainable flying already for two years. With success: demand is continuously increasing. In addition to technological solutions, we are focusing on innovative offers for our customers to make flying more sustainable. With the Green Fares, we are now offering a solution worldwide that shows that more sustainable flying is already a reality today, also through the use of SAF. We will continue to lead the way in transforming the industry.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
The Boom XB-1 reaches new milestone, paving the way for supersonic commercial aviation
The Boom Supersonic XB-1 continues journey to supersonic speeds
Boom Supersonic XB-1

Boom Supersonic is on a mission to bring Mach 1 speeds to commercial aviation. The company got closer on November 16 when its XB-1 aircraft approached supersonic flight. The XB-1 is a test bed for the company’s planned Overture aircraft, designed to bring the speed of sound to everyday air travel. Boom continues its measured, step-by-step approach to making that a reality.
On its latest flight, the Boom XB-1 neared supersonic speeds
Boom Supersonic XB-1 Boom Supersonic
 
The XB-1’s November 16 test flight was its eighth of ten planned sessions. During the eighth flight, Boom measured the aircraft’s handling with its stability augmentation system switched off. The XB-1 passed the test, showing that a pilot can safely control high-speed flight in case of a system failure. During the 54-minute flight, the maximum altitude was 25,040 feet, and the maximum speed was Mach .82. With each subsequent test, the aircraft continues to fly faster and higher as it approaches the sound barrier. 

Boom Supersonic commented on the test: “Designing a plane that is both very stable and very fast is a challenge, especially for high-speed aircraft like XB-1. One of the major accomplishments of the XB-1 program was converging on a design that does not rely on computerized augmentation to stay safe in the air, unlike many modern fighter jets that use automated systems to make constant adjustments to the flight path in order to maintain stability. While XB-1 does have this kind of system, called the stability augmentation system, the team is assessing the aircraft with the system off at increasing speeds—this is a requirement prior to supersonic flight that XB-1 successfully cleared during this flight.”

Read more
This airline is reporting an almost 30% increase in European holiday travel
United Airlines seeing increase in travel to Europe this holiday season
London, England

As the holidays approach, United Airlines reports a substantial increase in travel to Europe. Bookings are up almost 30% compared to 2019 and 10% since last year. The trend shows Americans’ move to spend their holiday budgets on experiences instead of material gifts. 2024 looks to be United’s busiest-ever holiday period, with about 25 million travelers, representing a 6% increase from 2023. 
United has abundant nonstop European flights 
Zurich, Switzerland Xavier Photography via Unsplash

United offers more direct flights to Europe than any domestic airline. Its most in-demand holiday European destinations include Munich, Frankfurt, Paris, London, and Brussels. Additionally, with United’s partnership with Lufthansa Group and Deutsche Bahn railway, passengers can reach over 130 destinations throughout Europe. 

Read more
This airline will offer exclusive deals on Travel Tuesday
American Airlines has bargain flights and global routes for Travel Tuesday
Provo, Utah

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer tantalizing deals on gifts and gear, Travel Tuesday does the same for airfare, hotels, and more. This year, it falls on December 3, and American Airlines has bargain fares and worldwide routes, whether visiting friends and family, or going on a remote adventure.
American Airlines’ Travel Tuesday offerings
Tokyo, Japan Denys Nevozhai via Unsplash

With Travel Tuesday on the horizon, American Airlines is offering domestic round-trip fares under $200 to cities, mountains, and beaches, to name a few. These tickets are currently available for booking on aa.com. Beyond that, AAdvantage travel rewards program members can save up to 50% when purchasing miles for friends and family from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2. There are plenty of destinations to choose from, with American adding 50 routes in 2024, and another 20 set to debut in 2025. 

Read more