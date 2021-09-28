The final component of Nashville’s Twelve Thirty Club, Justin Timberlake and restaurateur Sam Fox’s massive project, will debut on Tuesday, Sept. 28 when its 400-seat Supper Club opens its doors.

Sprawling over an entire city block (the newly-Christened ‘Upper Broadway’), Twelve Thirty contains a progressive, two-story encounter (plus a rooftop open-air terrace), rooted in the city’s promise to connect people over art, food, and tunes.

“Nashville is a city unlike any other,” Timberlake said in a press release. “Sam and I wanted The Twelve Thirty Club to stand out and celebrate the different people and cultures that make this place so special. It’s stylish and sophisticated, but still has an unmistakable energy driven by music.”

Timberlake and Fox’s realization of this idea includes a first-floor, high-end honky-tonk that rocks live music seven nights a week, an intimate, speakeasy-style, 50-person cocktail lounge on the mezzanine halfway up its Grand Staircase, the Supper Club on the second floor, and an adjoining rooftop terrace for patrons to enjoy midnight cocktails over a panoramic view of Music City.

The Supper Club aims to be a modern take on a classic, 19th-century dining experience where fine eats, live song, and design collide to create a singular, fanciful entertainment experience. A large, central stage, sitting behind the second-floor hostess stand, will host live, daily music, much of it suggested by Timberlake, who plans to import blues musicians from his native Memphis.

It was Timberlake, in fact, who convinced the Phoenix-based Fox to open the high-concept restaurant and club on ‘Lower Broadway,’ Nashville’s rowdiest stretch of pavement. The superstar pop singer lives with his family in the nearby haute-rural Leiper’s Fork township. After the pair met at a barbecue, the 10-time Grammy winner sold the idea to the ​​12-time James Beard Award nominee.

“Each level of The Twelve Thirty Club is completely unique unto itself when it comes to the menu, cocktail program, and design,” Fox said in a statement. “We hope that our guests will be swept away and lose themselves in the music, style, unbelievable dining, and service.”

Fox’s dining background is the key to an over-the-top dining and drink menu. This begins with luxurious starters like Wagyu steak tartare and the Supper Club’s raw bar with items like pressed yellowtail and avocado sushi with Yuzu Kosho, a pasty Japanese condiment made from fresh chiles.

The menu also pays homage to classic steakhouse dishes with an exclusive selection of prime, grass-fed, bone-in steak cuts and decadent entrees like lobster spaghetti ‘Al Limone.’ Sumptuous sides like crunchy thick hash browns (with maple-glazed black pepper bacon and a fried egg) nod to the Supper Club’s Southern roots.

1,800 bottles housed in the custom-built wine wall are curated from popular and hard-to-find varietals from wine regions all over the world. And craft and classic influences bring together house-made infusions, fresh ingredients, and rare spirits with old school cocktails like the Madison Avenue Martini.

The Twelve Thirty Club is housed at 550 Broadway at the corner of Fifth and Broadway in Nashville. The Supper Club is now accepting reservations starting Sept. 28.

