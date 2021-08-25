The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While hotels can be luxurious, soothing accommodations, there’s nothing like waking up in the morning, brewing your own coffee, and easing into the day in your own digs. If you’re planning a stay in the nation’s capital, why not soak in that travel luxury and domestic ease all at one time?

Opened in November 2020 in Washington D.C., the Rosewood hotel group’s six townhouses in historic Georgetown offer a taste of home slathered with lavish interiors smack dab in the grand old neighborhood. Rosewood tasked D.C.-born and bred designer Thomas Pheasant with creating the one-bedroom, five-level super-suites, each of which occupies a petite, early-19th-century brick rowhouse steps from the Rosewood Hotel itself. Each unit spreads over 1,100 square feet of tastefully decorated serene space that includes a private entrance, front terrace, and rear courtyard.

Related Guides D.C.’s Mason & Rook Hotel

Washington, D.C. Travel Guide

Best Glamping Destinations

Showers and grooming get extra care in swank white bathrooms surrounding silver, stand-alone tubs. In well-equipped kitchens, residents can fire up the Nespresso, added Smeg-steamed milk, then kick back at a Caesarstone-topped dining table on the tweed-upholstered banquette to take in the morning news, or the garden scene outside.

Pheasant originally found the living quarters in a rather dire state, suffering from neglect and abuse after abandonment. Designed as 1960s workers’ residences, Pheasant had to work around inexact home dimensions, some wider and some longer here and there. Tweaking his scheme to meet each different space’s needs, Pheasant provided distinct accents, like a little study in a bay-windowed nook off a home’s entryway.

To make slim spaces feel larger, Pheasant placed just one room on each floor and kept a soft white and gray base with bright blue and yellow-green accents throughout. Each living area occupies a main level that flows up to an eat-in kitchen above. Third level bedrooms sit beneath spa-like bathroom aeries on top. A laundry and powder room occupies the lower, subfloor.

To keep a true, local architectural character, Pheasant added Federal-style millwork, including crown and baseboard moldings, as well as pilasters and wall paneling. Custom furnishings are built by Maryland’s Beachley Furniture Company with lamps from Circa Lighting and Hudson Valley Lighting and sumptuous fabrics from Kravet, among others. Bringing together the tableau is contemporary artwork curated by local art consultants VisionArt, with eight capital-based artists specifically creating for the townhome project.

One night in a townhome regularly runs for $600, but can rise to $1,000 and over for late bookings and special occasions.

Read more: Best Places to Visit

Editors' Recommendations