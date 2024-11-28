Black Friday steals: 5 affordable NYE destinations you’ll love

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Las Vegas, Nevada 2. Honolulu, Hawaii 3. New York City, New York 4. Miami & Bahamas 5. Phoenix, Arizona

Dreaming of ringing in the new year somewhere exciting without breaking the bank? This Black Friday weekend, Dollar Flight Club has done the homework for you, crunching the numbers to uncover the best travel deals for New Year’s Eve getaways. The following combinations can save up to 70%, providing you with a memorable and affordable getaway.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is the ultimate New Year’s Eve destination, offering dazzling fireworks displays, world-class entertainment, and bustling parties that light up the iconic Strip.

Departure airport: New York City (JFK)

Price range: $250–$380 roundtrip

Travel dates: December 29, 2024 – January 2, 2025

Airlines: Delta, Southwest Airlines

Hotel: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas; 50% off for stays of three nights or more (book by December 1).

2. Honolulu, Hawaii

If you want to beat the cold, then Honolulu is a must-visit destination. Here, you can enjoy laid-back New Year’s celebrations while soaking up the sun on the beach.

Departure airport: Los Angeles (LAX)

Price range: $350–$450 roundtrip

Travel dates: December 28, 2024 – January 3, 2025

Airlines: Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines

Hotel: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa; 45% off stays (book by December 3).

3. New York City, New York

New York City is the quintessential New Year’s Eve destination, famous for the iconic Times Square ball drop and electric energy that draws revelers from around the globe.

Departure airport: Miami (MIA)

Price range: $180–$250 roundtrip

Travel dates: December 30, 2024 – January 2, 2025

Airlines: JetBlue, Delta Airlines

Hotel: Sonesta Hotels of New York; Up to 30% off stays (book by December 3).

4. Miami & Bahamas

Celebrate New Year’s in style by starting in Miami with its lively parties and stunning beachfront, then take a 2-hour ferry ride to Bimini for a peaceful island escape.

Departure airport: Chicago (ORD)

Price range: $150–$320 roundtrip

Travel dates: December 28, 2024 – January 2, 2025

Airlines: American Airlines, Spirit Airlines

Hotel: Hilton at Resorts World Bimini (Bahamas); BOGO deals on nights , including roundtrip ferry transportation from Miami.

5. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix offers a unique New Year’s Eve experience with its mild desert climate, making it perfect for outdoor celebrations and festivities coupled with vibrant nightlife options.