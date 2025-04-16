Each state’s most searched for summer travel destination in 2025

As summer 2025 approaches, Americans are looking abroad for their next getaway, and some clear favorites are emerging. A new study by Kinglike Concierge reveals the top international destinations each U.S. state is searching for most when planning summer vacations this year.

Leading the pack is Greece, which claims the number one spot in nine states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Known for its postcard-perfect beaches, incredible islands, and iconic blue-and-white architecture, it’s no surprise Greece is dominating travel searches.

Coming in second is the Netherlands, topping searches in five states – Georgia, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Whether it’s the bike-friendly cities, amazing tulip fields, or the cultural allure of Amsterdam, the Netherlands has long been a top spot for Americans.

Rounding out the top three is Indonesia, led by the ever-popular island of Bali. It’s the most searched-for destination in Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Oregon, with travelers likely drawn to its tropical landscapes and lush jungles.

Each state’s most searched for destination