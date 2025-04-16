 Skip to main content
Each state’s most searched for summer travel destination in 2025

Greece is this summer's most popular destination

Kinglike Concierge
As summer 2025 approaches, Americans are looking abroad for their next getaway, and some clear favorites are emerging. A new study by Kinglike Concierge reveals the top international destinations each U.S. state is searching for most when planning summer vacations this year.

Leading the pack is Greece, which claims the number one spot in nine states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Known for its postcard-perfect beaches, incredible islands, and iconic blue-and-white architecture, it’s no surprise Greece is dominating travel searches.

Coming in second is the Netherlands, topping searches in five states – Georgia, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Whether it’s the bike-friendly cities, amazing tulip fields, or the cultural allure of Amsterdam, the Netherlands has long been a top spot for Americans.

Rounding out the top three is Indonesia, led by the ever-popular island of Bali. It’s the most searched-for destination in Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Oregon, with travelers likely drawn to its tropical landscapes and lush jungles.

Each state’s most searched for destination

White buildings on a hill during the day in Santorini, Greece
jimmy teoh / Pexels
  1. Alabama – Morocco
  2. Alaska – Germany 
  3. Arizona – Malaysia 
  4. Arkansas – Greece
  5. California – Malaysia
  6. Colorado – Croatia 
  7. Connecticut – Italy
  8. Delaware – Italy
  9. Florida – Spain
  10. Georgia – Netherlands
  11. Hawaii – Japan 
  12. Idaho – Thailand 
  13. Illinois – Poland
  14. Indiana – Ireland
  15. Iowa – Belgium
  16. Kansas – Austria
  17. Kentucky – Switzerland
  18. Louisiana – Greece
  19. Maine – England
  20. Maryland – Morocco 
  21. Massachusetts – Indonesia
  22. Michigan – Indonesia 
  23. Minnesota – Netherlands 
  24. Mississippi – Greece
  25. Missouri – Greece
  26. Montana – France
  27. Nebraska – India
  28. Nevada – Spain 
  29. New Hampshire – Greece
  30. New Jersey – India 
  31. New Mexico – Mexico
  32. New York – Croatia
  33. North Carolina – Greece
  34. North Dakota – Ireland 
  35. Ohio – Indonesia 
  36. Oklahoma – Greece
  37. Oregon – Indonesia 
  38. Pennsylvania – Morocco
  39. Rhode Island – Portugal 
  40. South Carolina – Austria
  41. South Dakota – Mexico 
  42. Tennessee – Netherlands
  43. Texas – Netherlands
  44. Utah – Switzerland 
  45. Vermont – Ireland
  46. Virginia – Netherlands 
  47. Washington – Malaysia 
  48. West Virginia – Greece
  49. Wisconsin – Greece
  50. Wyoming – Mexico

