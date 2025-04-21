This Italian town will fine you $2,800 if you wear flip flops

Are you thinking about visiting Italy’s Cinque Terre this summer? This string of centuries-old seaside villages on the Italian Riviera coastline is beloved for its colorful houses, fresh seafood, and cliff-hugging hiking trail.

But before you lace up your plans, make sure you’re not slipping into the wrong shoes, literally. Hikers who show up in flip flops or flimsy sandals could end up paying more than they bargained for. As part of a safety initiative first introduced in 2019, Cinque Terre National Park has started cracking down harder on ill-prepared walkers. The fine? Up to €2,500 (about $2,800 USD) for inappropriate footwear.

This spring, officials began actively checking hikers for proper gear, signaling that the era of casual trail strolls in beachwear is officially over.

Expect one-way trails on peak travel days

In addition to the footwear fine, Cinque Terre National Park is also introducing one-way traffic on select hiking trails during peak travel days. This crowd-control measure, successfully tested during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, is designed to reduce congestion, prevent dangerous intersections on the region’s steep and narrow paths, and improve the overall hiking experience for visitors.

But it’s not just about easing foot traffic. The move also helps protect the fragile dry stone walls that line sections of the trail, many of which date back centuries and are vital to the region’s cultural and environmental heritage.

The one-way system will be in effect on the following dates: April 19-21 and 25-27, May 1, 29, and 31, and June 1-2.