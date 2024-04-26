 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

When is the best time to visit Italy? This is when you should go

Want to visit Italy? This is when you should go

Mark Reif
By
Evening light over Venice canal
Venice, Italy Federico Beccari via Unsplash

On a visit to Italy, there’s almost too much to see and do. If you’re a car enthusiast, a guided trip through the Ferrari museums in Maranello or Modena offers a singular experience. For a mix of historic charm and coastal refreshment, the Amalfi Coast delivers in spades. Then there’s the cuisine, from pizza Napoletana in Naples to sweet Tiramisu in Venice. 

So when you pack your bags and make the trip, you’ll want to arrive at the best possible time. That can vary depending on the purpose of your visit, but do not worry; we’ve done the research for you. Here’s the best time to visit Italy. 

Recommended Videos

Travel to Italy: timing is everything

Evening light over Tuscany Italy
Tuscany, Italy Luca Micheli via Unsplash

If you’re a skier or snowboarder, you want to hit the mountain when the snow falls. Or, if you’re a golfer, a morning tee time on a sunny day makes for a pleasant round. The same holds true for traveling to Italy, where various windows suit specific interests. Additionally, it’s best to avoid the summer, where dense crowds and high prices detract from the magic. 

Related

Winter is best for bargain pricing and mountain adventures

Skiers in the Dolomites, Italy
Dolomite Mountains, Italy Piotr Musioł via Unsplash

Italy has some of the finest peaks in the world, with the Dolomites and Northern Alps jutting into the sky. That means world-class skiing and snowboarding, quaint mountain villages, and stunning views. Not only that, but winter also has its fair share of travel deals.

We’d visit Cortina d’Ampezzo Ski Resort for its mix of challenge and fun, delightful cuisine, and vibrant village. As part of the Dolomiti Superski, the ski area connects to 15 resorts, 450 lifts, and 740 miles of trails. With the money you save on accommodations, you can splurge on meals and shopping or afford an extra day at the resort. 

Springtime is best for pleasant weather and low crowds

Ocean water and beach in Positano Italy
Positano, Italy Chaparro via Unsplash

Spring is an ideal time for an Italian vacation, with a mellowing climate and manageable crowds. Especially later in the season, you can find bargains on lodging, uncrowded beaches, and nature’s majesty as the surroundings blossom. 

Even though it’s a shoulder season, spring still has its share of worthwhile events. During the Giornate FAI di Primavera (FAI Spring Days), the National Trust for Italy (FAI) offers free access to hundreds of historic spaces typically not available to the public. It’s a chance to see and feel the country’s rich culture and history. 

On May 1, Labor Day, dual events showcase Italy’s vibrant arts and entertainment. La Biennale di Venezia highlights art and architecture in alternating years, and Concerto del Primo Maggio is a free music festival in Rome. All the while, displays of dance, music, and theater round out the experience. 

Summer brings crowds and higher costs

Visitors on Amalfi Coast Italy
Amalfi Coast, Italy Mihaela Claudia Puscas via Unsplash

On your vacation, you want to explore and enjoy. But that can be a challenge during peak travel periods. From June through August, Italy experiences elevated crowds and higher pricing, putting a dent in what could be an epic getaway. Many Italians vacation during that time, migrating to the coast and causing prices to skyrocket. Not only that, but it can be difficult to rent a car during this hectic time.

Fall is best for wine and food aficionados

Gnocchi topped with truffles
Gnocchi garnished with truffles Gabriella Clare Marino via unsplash

Autumn is harvest season, and an ideal time to be in country known for its food and wine. Wineries begin the grape harvest and food festivals (sagre) showcase local delicacies. Examples include truffles, porcini mushrooms, and pumpkins, offering a rare taste of Italy’s nuanced cuisine. 

Taking that even further, from October through December, the town of Alba holds the country’s largest truffle festival, Fiera Internazionale del Tartufo Bianco di Alba. You’re sure to experience tastes and aromas like never before. 

Time to start planning your Italian getaway

Matera, Italy sunset
Matera, Italy Daniele Levis Pelusi via Unsplash

Now that you know the best time to go to Italy, it’s important to take care of several details. You’ll need a passport. Packing efficiently and effectively helps you get the most out of your trip. Finding deals on airfare and lodging allows you to stick to a budget. With all that taken care of, you’re ready to explore Italy’s vibrant art, nature, culture, and cuisine. Buon viaggio!

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
The most common (and weirdest) items found in unclaimed baggage at the airport
close up photo of airport baggage sign

Have you ever wondered what gets left behind at the airport airport? Well, wonder no more! Unclaimed Baggage released its first-ever "Found Report," giving us a glimpse into the fascinating (and sometimes bizarre) items left behind by travelers in 2023. For the uninitiated, Unclaimed Baggage is a retail store that sells unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents (after the airlines make every effort to return the luggage to their owners, of course). So what have they found?
The top 40 most fascinating finds of 2023

This list is a wild mix of the wonderful and the weird. Two live snakes slithering around at the airport? Now that's a travel story most people wouldn't want to tell!  Luxury finds like Birkin bags and Rolex watches make you wonder about the frantic searches at the baggage claim.  Musicians will be surprised to see a rare banjolele and a 4-foot tall Ethiopian harp lost in the shuffle, while gamers might mourn the misplaced Atari and Nintendo Super Famicom.  

Read more
How to get over jet lag quickly — Try these effective tips
Forget about jet lag and enjoy your trip
Inside of plane

Jet lag, the dreaded consequence of crossing multiple time zones, can wreak havoc on your body and shake up your travel plans. From headaches, to fatigue, to insomnia, jet lag can leave you feeling drained, making it difficult to enjoy your vacation. However, with a few simple adjustments, you can minimize the effects of jet lag and start enjoying your travels in no time. This is how to get over jet lag.
How long can jet lag last?

While jet lag symptoms are generally temporary and tend to improve as your body adjusts to the new time zone, the duration of jet lag can vary from person to person. A few factors that influence the duration of jet lag include:

Read more
These are the best places to visit in April for an unforgettable experience
Get out and explore these amazing destinations this month
Sunset over Lake Tahoe

 

 

Read more