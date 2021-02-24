Nashville is a live music town, which makes it especially susceptible to COVID-19 restrictions. Venues that were once thriving have been shuttered for nearly a year, but the Athens of the South is resilient, and there are still plenty of things to do, see, and eat, especially if you live here. A Nashville-based stay-cation is a fun, safe way of vacationing if you’re already in town, and for many transplants, it offers a way to know the city in a manner that you may have been too busy for previously. Another benefit: It also helps a beleaguered tourist and restaurant industries, which are struggling to make a living.

So whip out your calendar, pick a weekend, and get to booking. Our guide will move you around the city, sampling its best in a way that’s both responsible and revelatory.

Where to Stay

At this point, you know every nook and cranny of your apartment or home. It’s time to lock the door behind you and discover a new space. Just before lockdown, Nashville’s hotel and short-term rental industry was humming along at a steady clip, and even longtime residents may be surprised by essentially new offerings that haven’t been overrun by bachelorette parties. Here are some of our favorites that span all budgets.

The Dive Motel

East Nashville marches on with this former motel, which was rehabbed in 2019 by hotelier Lyon Porter. Each room comes standard with a disco ball, but from there, the themes differ. Its 23 rooms each have their own distinct look, with throwback (but completely clean) shag carpeting, wood paneling, and soaking tubs. During the warmer months, its Swim Club is open for business as beautiful locals and out-of-towners mix and mingle (albeit at a safe distance). After a long day, have a cocktail or a quick bite to eat at the Dive Bar, or take a quick walk or Uber to other great independent restaurants and bars. Kings, double queens, and a penthouse suite (in name only, as this is a motel) are all available, some of which offer open-door access to the pool, while a honeymoon suite is also for the asking when you and your partner want to blow it out.

Price: From $169/night

The Bobby Hotel

Blocks from the Lower Broadway honkytonks and their nonstop live music, The Bobby nevertheless feels small-scale in the best way. Its nine stories and 144 rooms capture the city’s aesthetic: The smell of well-worn leather, the patina of road-tired metals, and reclaimed wood planking all pay homage to the past. We love the detail of a bedside journal in every room for you to pen the next great American novel. The most eye-popping detail takes the longest to see: An entire vintage tour bus retrofitted as a bar on its roof allows you to get pickled with some of the best views in the city. Right now, street artist Risk has an installation comprised of 12 individual pieces currently on display, his first time in the city.

Price: From $249/Night

The Smith-Carter House

Ten minutes from downtown and yet seemingly a world away, the Smith-Carter House is Nashville royalty. Formerly owned by the Carter family and formerly lived in by Johnny Cash himself, it was the site where “Ring of Fire” was written and a host of country music legends have resided. You’ll have your run of its 13 acres of rolling private grounds, which include a pool, creek, trails, a rustic barn, and an exact replica of the par-three 12th hole at Augusta (golf clubs not included). The farmhouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and it includes four bedrooms and four baths.

Price: From $800/night

What to Eat

While once only able to boast of hot chicken, its signature fare that made Anthony Bourdain question whether it was edible or “an initiation ritual for Yankees,” Nashville can now boast of national-caliber restaurants across a variety of styles of cuisine.

When we’re feeling like the best of the New South, we head to Henrietta Red. Chef and owner Julia Sullivan is a tour de force, claiming a host of James Beard Foundation nominations for both her and the restaurant every year since its opening in 2017. The Germantown-based eatery features Mediterranean cuisine with fresh fish and savory vegetables, as well as a fully stocked raw bar, surprising cocktails, and a sommelier-built natural wine list. While its food may be Old World categorically, its aesthetic of clean eggshell walls and blonde hardwoods is comfortable and decidedly Southern. Sullivan herself, besides being a badass restauranteur and Nashville native, is also a leader within the community, and during the pandemic she formed the Tennessee Action for Hospitality, which works on behalf of industry workers currently out of work.

When we’re feeling like comfort food, we head to King Solomon’s Gyros in East Nashville. While there are a host of fancy eateries and bars nearby, this neighborhood mainstay and Kurdish-owned business does a hell of a gyro, arguably the best in the city. Go for the meal, adding seasoned fries and a soft drink, but save a little room for homemade baklava from the kitchen of the owner’s mother. It’s a gem.

When your energy starts to slack, head to Grams in the Madison neighborhood for a caffeinated pick-me-up. Its Number 17 drip coffee is worth the trip, pairing well with its vegan cinnamon rolls or its other pastries. Owner Eddie Gray Jr. rolls deep with teas, and his menu includes more than 25 varieties, with new options coming in by the week.

Finally, when early evening strikes, head to Never Never in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. This cocktail bar has floor-to-ceiling sliding windows to both keep you safe and offer a pleasant breeze. In addition to a full beer list and light snacks, its mixed drinks are something not to be missed. Our favorite: La Bandida, a special mix of tequila, mezcal, raspberry, lemon, and agave that fits the city’s mild climate and coming spring winds.

What to Do

In better days, any resident could point you to one of a dozen music venues that would cater to everything from classic country to hip-hop and underground indie. But for now, venues have mostly shuttered, awaiting the all-clear from the health department. Until you can once again attend a show, we’d suggest getting your music fix by self-guided touring The Ryman, the former home of the Grand Ol’ Opry and the most legendary venues in the city. Its stories history is illustrated by relics from the decades, and even the most grizzled veterans will be wowed.

The city also has a host of great city parks from East to West Nashville, including Shelby Bottoms, Centennial, and Percy Warner parks, all of which have paths, trails, and sites aplenty while offering plenty of room to socially distance.

If you’ve got a wild hair to get out of town, try The Caverns, an underground music venue in better times but a natural wonder always. Located about an hour from the city, its cave system boasts of 8,000 feet of interconnected passageways that stay a uniform 59 degrees year-round. It’s chillier than it sounds, so make sure you bring a light jacket and hiking-type shoes.

Near the end of your trip, if you want a souvenir to remember your quasi-voyage, consider shopping in some of the city’s makers, which have national renown and yet gorgeous Nashville showrooms. High-quality, ethically made leather shoes by Nisolo, a handmade messenger bag by Tucker & Bloom, or selvedge denim by Imogene + Willie are only a few of the many, many options from makers, all of whom would appreciate your patronage.

