Travel advisory warns of possible terrorism in this popular European country

The U.S. Department of State issues travel advisory for Italy

By
Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy
Burano, Venice, Italy Robin Lopez / Unsplash

The U.S. Department of State has reissued a travel advisory for Italy, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution due to terrorism.” The updated warning, released after a routine safety review, highlights the potential for terrorist attacks across the popular European destination.

While the advisory does not cite any specific incidents or immediate threats, it notes that “terrorist attacks are possible in Italy” and could occur with little or no warning. Possible targets may include popular tourist sites, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, and places of religious importance. Major cultural events, parks, schools, and airports were also listed as potential areas of concern.

What does this mean for travelers?

Panoramic photo of Positano Italy
Sander Crombach / Unsplash

The current advisory for Italy remains at a Level 2, which advises travelers to be cautious but does not recommend avoiding the country. Should the advisory escalate to Level 3, travelers would be encouraged to “reconsider travel.” A Level 4 advisory, the highest level, advises against all travel to the destination.

For now, the U.S. Department of State suggests travelers to Italy take the following precautions:

  • Stay alert, particularly in crowded areas and popular tourist spots.
  • Follow any instructions from local authorities.
  • Keep an eye on local media for updates and be ready to adjust travel plans as needed.
  • Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for important alerts and assistance in emergencies.
  • Follow the Department of State’s social media accounts for real-time updates.
  • Review Italy’s Country Security Report and check the CDC’s travel health guidelines.
  • Have an emergency plan in place and consult the Traveler’s Checklist before departure.

You can stay up-to-date with all of the latest travel advisories on the Department of State’s website.

