Carnival Cruise Line ships to stay out at sea

As Hurricane Helene continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico, major cruise lines are swiftly adjusting their routes to ensure passenger and crew safety. Helene became a hurricane on Wednesday, gaining strength and growing in size as it moves toward the U.S. coastline. The storm is forecasted to make landfall as a major hurricane with potentially catastrophic impacts late Thursday, prompting cruise lines to alter their plans.

Carnival Cruise Line, one of the largest operators in the region, announced that two of its vessels, the Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation, would remain at sea rather than returning to their scheduled ports in Tampa and Jacksonville, respectively. Both ports closed Wednesday night in preparation for the storm’s arrival. Carnival stated that while both ships are currently positioned a safe distance away from Helene’s path, they cannot return until the ports are reopened and post-storm assessments are conducted.

Other modified itineraries

According to an update shared by Carnival, both the Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor made changes to their itineraries on Tuesday, canceling planned visits to Cozumel, Mexico. The Carnival Valor spent the day at sea, while the Carnival Paradise opted for a visit to Costa Maya instead of Cozumel. Additionally, the Carnival Horizon canceled a scheduled stop at Grand Cayman on Wednesday and will now visit Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, steering clear of the hurricane’s projected path through the Gulf of Mexico.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line emphasized the importance of passenger and crew safety during these disruptions: “As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we will continue to watch the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard, and the local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available.”