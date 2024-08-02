Holland America announces three 2026 solar eclipse cruises

Being in the path of a total solar eclipse is a spiritual, enlightening experience. The sky goes dark as totality begins, and a serene shadow covers the landscape. It makes you realize you’re a small part of something much bigger and offers a perspective-changing moment.

For 2026, Holland America will take guests to bucket-list European destinations, all while in the path of totality, for a cruise to remember. Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Holland America’s 2026 eclipse cruises: On the water, in the path of totality

While a total solar eclipse is special in and of itself, experiencing one in a beautiful place makes it even better. Recently, Holland America Line announced three scenic European cruises, putting passengers in the path of totality on August 12, 2026.

On July 18, 2026, guests can embark on the 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse (Legendary Voyage). Sailing round-trip from Boston, the trip makes ports of call in Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Ireland. The route is in the path of totality while off the west coast of Iceland.

The round-trip 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland (Legendary Voyage) leaves on July 25, 2026, from Dover, England, or Rotterdam, Netherlands. Ports of call include Norway, Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and Scotland. While on the northwest coast of Iceland, the ship will be in the path of totality.

Lastly, the 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnight sails on August 9, 2026, traveling from Lisbon, Portugal to Piraeus (Athens), Greece. Stops along the way consist of overnight stays in Barcelona and Alicante, Spain; Corsica and Ajaccio, France; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Bari (Puglia), Italy; and Kotor, Montenegro. Guests can view the total eclipse while off the coast of Spain, between Alicante and Barcelona.

Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer for Holland America Line, commented, “Our team has put together a lineup of cruises that not only deliver on that front but also give guests in-depth exploration of exciting destinations and the premium onboard experience for which we’re known.”