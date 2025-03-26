 Skip to main content
This busy city has the world’s best public transport, according to a new study

Getting around is a breeze in this Asian city

By
Hong Kong
GormaKuma / Pixabay

Time Out has unveiled its list of the best cities in the world for public transportation, with Hong Kong topping the rankings as the undisputed leader in transit excellence. The study, which surveyed over 18,500 locals from 50 countries, asked residents to rate their local bus, train, subway, and tram networks, resulting in a ranking based on those cities where the majority of people described their public transport as “good” or “amazing.”

Asian cities dominated the list, securing 9 of the top 19 spots. Hong Kong emerged as the clear frontrunner, with an impressive 98% of locals giving their public transport network a positive rating. The city’s MTR (Mass Transit Railway) system, which covers Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, provides seamless connectivity across 10 different lines. With air-conditioned buses, minibuses, and even double-decker trams, the city’s efficient options make it a standout in global transportation.

Shanghai, China, came in second place, with 94% of residents praising its well-regarded metro system. The city boasts an extensive network of 20 metro lines spanning 800km, as well as the world’s fastest train, the Maglev, which zooms passengers from Pudong International Airport to the Longyang Road metro station in just 8 minutes. Beijing rounded out the top three with a 91% positivity rating, highlighting its extensive bus and metro network, as well as bike-friendly infrastructure.

The cities with the best public transport: The full list

Shanghai
moerschy / Pixabay

These are all of the cities that made Time Out’s list.

  1. Hong Kong
  2. Shanghai, China
  3. Beijing, China
  4. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  5. Taipei, Taiwan
  6. London, UK
  7. Vienna, Austria
  8. Seoul, South Korea
  9. Mumbai, India
  10. Doha, Qatar
  11. Delhi, India
  12. Singapore
  13. Zurich, Switzerland
  14. Brighton, UK
  15. Edinburgh, UK
  16. Oslo, Norway
  17. Jakarta, Indonesia
  18. Warsaw, Poland
  19. Tallinn, Estonia

