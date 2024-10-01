This new cruise ship tax will cost each passenger $22

Greece will implement a new tax targeting cruise ship passengers visiting the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, as a part of a broader strategy to combat overtourism during the peak summer months. Announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the €20 ($22) cruise ship tax fee aims to alleviate the growing pressure that mass tourism has placed on the islands’ infrastructure and environment.

Overtourism in Greece

Overtourism has become a growing concern in Greece, particularly in popular holiday spots like Santorini and Mykonos. In Santorini, local residents and protesters have voiced their concerns, calling for limits on the overwhelming number of visitors that flood the island, much like similar protests in Venice and Barcelona. Santorini, which has a population of just 20,000 permanent residents, faces the risk of losing its charm and environmental balance due to the sheer volume of tourists.

Recommended Videos

Tourism is a vital part of Greece’s economy, but these popular tourist destinations are feeling the strain. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing these concerns, acknowledged that overtourism is not a widespread issue across the country but is concentrated in certain areas during peak travel periods. “Greece does not have a structural overtourism problem… Some of its destinations have a significant issue during certain weeks or months of the year, which we need to deal with,” Mitsotakis said. “Cruise shipping has burdened Santorini and Mykonos and this is why we are proceeding with interventions,” he continued.

The introduction of the new cruise ship tax is one of several measures aimed at relieving the pressure on these islands. In addition, the government will regulate the number of cruise ships docking at once and plans to invest in infrastructure improvements to help the islands manage the demands of mass tourism. Environmental challenges, such as water shortages, will also be addressed as part of these efforts to promote sustainable tourism.