 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Greece to introduce cruise ship tax for visitors to Santorini, Mykonos

This new cruise ship tax will cost each passenger $22

By
white buildings with blue domed roofs
jimmy teoh / Pexels

Greece will implement a new tax targeting cruise ship passengers visiting the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, as a part of a broader strategy to combat overtourism during the peak summer months. Announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the €20 ($22) cruise ship tax fee aims to alleviate the growing pressure that mass tourism has placed on the islands’ infrastructure and environment. 

Overtourism in Greece

Santorini
tghurd / Pixabay

Overtourism has become a growing concern in Greece, particularly in popular holiday spots like Santorini and Mykonos. In Santorini, local residents and protesters have voiced their concerns, calling for limits on the overwhelming number of visitors that flood the island, much like similar protests in Venice and Barcelona. Santorini, which has a population of just 20,000 permanent residents, faces the risk of losing its charm and environmental balance due to the sheer volume of tourists.

Recommended Videos

Tourism is a vital part of Greece’s economy, but these popular tourist destinations are feeling the strain. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, addressing these concerns, acknowledged that overtourism is not a widespread issue across the country but is concentrated in certain areas during peak travel periods. “Greece does not have a structural overtourism problem… Some of its destinations have a significant issue during certain weeks or months of the year, which we need to deal with,” Mitsotakis said. “Cruise shipping has burdened Santorini and Mykonos and this is why we are proceeding with interventions,” he continued.

Related

The introduction of the new cruise ship tax is one of several measures aimed at relieving the pressure on these islands. In addition, the government will regulate the number of cruise ships docking at once and plans to invest in infrastructure improvements to help the islands manage the demands of mass tourism. Environmental challenges, such as water shortages, will also be addressed as part of these efforts to promote sustainable tourism.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
Hurricane Beryl forces route changes for Caribbean-bound cruise ships
This is how Hurricane Beryl is affecting cruising
Cruise ship into the sunset

Hurricane Beryl is on a path toward the Caribbean, causing several cruise lines to alter routes. The Category 1 storm (74-95 mph winds) made landfall in Texas today with powerful wind and rain causing power outages for thousands. Cruise ships must find a way to steer clear, whether switching course or rescheduling port calls.

By adopting contingency plans, cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian aim to keep passengers safe and avoid ship damage. Here’s what their plans include.
Steering clear of Hurricane Beryl: Each cruise line’s strategy

Read more
This luxury cruise is perfect for Aston Martin, F1 fans
Aston Martin and F1 take to the seas
Side view of Aston Martin Formula 1 car

The Aston Martin nameplate evokes images of style, sophistication, and performance. From the legendary DB5 to today’s Vantage, the company’s vehicles have a combination of muscle and verve that’s hard to match. Sultry bodywork and roaring powerplants make a scene, whether on the road or track.

Similarly, Formula 1 inspires passion and excitement like few sports can. Racecars on the leading edge of tech compete on storied circuits, requiring lightning-quick reflexes from the world’s best drivers. Each race brings tension and drama, as drivers and machines explore the limits of performance. 

Read more
Visitors to Death Valley have rare opportunity to go kayaking in an ancient lake (for a limited time)
Kayak in this rare lake in Death Valley before it dries up
A kayak on the Badwater Basin.

If the outdoors, an ancient lake, and stunning views are all things that make your Spidey senses tingle, you need to head to Death Valley as soon as possible. The National Park Service says there is a small window when you could kayak in a lake in Badwater Basin, and it's happening right now. Pack your gear and go on an adventure at Death Valley National Park.

The ancient lake is having a moment
The driest spot in the U.S. saw enough rain to turn the lowest elevation point in North America (which hits 282 feet below sea level) into a glorious lake where kayaks roam free. Though it is only temporary, Badwater Basin, located at the bottom of Death Valley National Park, a foot of water took over the normally dry salt flat to form Lake Manly.
Help from a hurricane
The unexpected additional inches of rainfall boosted Badwater Basin due to Hurricane Hilary in August 2023. Typically, Death Valley National Park gets two inches of rain a year, but because of the hurricane, the valley floor caught 4.9 inches in six months, with a bonus of 1.5 inches in early February.

Read more