Step aboard the QE2 in Dubai and uncover the secrets of a ship that hosted royalty and rockstars

Step aboard this iconic vessel for a once-in-a-lifetime experience

By
Queen Elizabeth 2
Docked in Dubai’s Port Rashid, the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) invites visitors to relive a bygone era of glamour, adventure, and history through its immersive QE2 Heritage Tours. Once the crown jewel of the seas, this legendary ocean liner carried royalty, rockstars, and world leaders alike.

During her illustrious career spanning over 1,400 voyages and more than 6 million nautical miles, the QE2 hosted some of history’s most iconic figures. Elizabeth Taylor, David Bowie, Buzz Aldrin, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II once walked these very halls. In 1998, Nelson Mandela called his time aboard the QE2 an “unforgettable honour.” Now, for the first time, guests can descend into this extraordinary legacy, exploring hidden corners of the ship where Hollywood legends mingled and history unfolded.

Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel said, “The QE2 is not just a ship; she is a cultural milestone – a marvel of engineering launched in the same era as the Concorde and the Moon landing. Through the Heritage Tours, we honour her enduring legacy, inviting a new generation of travellers to explore her fascinating past and connect with the shared human stories that unfolded across her decks.”

What to expect on the tour

Queen Elizabeth 2
Queen Elizabeth 2

The QE2 Heritage Tour starts in the hotel lobby, where visitors can view original artifacts, rare memorabilia, and personal stories from those connected to the ship’s history. Highlights include a visit to The Captain’s Bridge and Portside Bridge Wing, a fully restored 1969 Tourist-Class cabin, and historically preserved corridors and venues.

The tour also features tributes to the QE2’s royal ties, including its 1967 launch by Queen Elizabeth II and special voyages with Princess Diana and The Queen Mother. Guests will also learn about the ship’s surprising connections to maritime legends like the Titanic and the White Star Line.

Booking information

Pre-booking is required for the QE2 Heritage Tour, priced at AED 85 per person (approximately $23 USD). The tour is available daily at 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Reservations can be made on the company’s website.

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
