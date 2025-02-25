Florence fights back against mass tourism with new keybox ban

Florence is stepping up its fight against mass tourism by ordering vacation rental owners to remove self check-in keyboxes by today, February 25. The latest restriction aims to curb the rapid rise of short-term rentals in the historic Italian city, which officials say are driving out local residents.

The move follows Florence’s recent decision to ban all new short-term rentals in its UNESCO-listed historic center, part of a broader effort to discourage over-tourism and protect the city’s cultural identity.

Self check-in keyboxes, commonly used by platforms like Airbnb, have become a popular way for hosts to streamline guest arrivals without in-person interaction. While convenient for travelers, critics argue that they are an eyesore and pose security risks by eliminating direct contact between guests and property owners.

Italy’s growing tourism concerns

Speaking last week, Mayor Sara Funaro confirmed that city officials would begin enforcing the keybox ban as soon as it takes effect, personally removing any that remain in place. Vacation rental owners who fail to comply could face fines of up to €400 ($417.20).

Across Italy, other major tourist hotspots are also tightening restrictions to manage the impact of mass tourism. Venice has proposed new measures, including limits on large tour groups and day-trip fees for visitors. Meanwhile, Rome is considering entrance fees for some of its most famous landmarks, including the Trevi Fountain.

As Italian cities grapple with balancing tourism and local life, Florence’s latest move signals a growing push to preserve the country’s historic centers for residents, not just visitors.