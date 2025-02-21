 Skip to main content
How to manage flight anxiety: Tips from an expert

How to prepare for your next flight

By
plane taking off with ocean in the background
Oleksandr P / Pexels

Recent aviation news headlines have featured an alarming number of airplane malfunctions and collisions, leaving many travelers with pre-existing flight anxiety feeling incredibly anxious. The Cleveland Clinic reports the fear of flying affects more than 25 million adults in the United States.

Yet, for many who travel for work or enjoy exploring the world, avoiding travel by plane is not an option. While abolishing flight anxiety may not be achievable, Amir Afkhami, MD, PhD, shared his best flight anxiety tips to help alleviate symptoms and make flying with anxiety more manageable. Dr. Afkhami is the Vice Chair and Professor of Psychiatry at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Avoid ruminating on current airline news

Plane
rauschenberger / Pixabay

Dr. Afkhami believes that preparing for your flight and managing anxiety starts before the flight. First, he urges travelers to understand the facts when watching news coverage of recent airplane crashes and malfunctions. “While the recent crash[es] were tragic, it’s helpful to remember that aviation is incredibly safe. Statistically, the odds of being in a plane crash are extremely low.”

“Air travel is far safer than other forms of transportation like driving. Use this to challenge your fears by countering any distorted or inaccurate thoughts you might have, such as  “the plane will crash,” with the more accurate safety facts about air travel mentioned earlier. This should allow you to reframe your thought to “Planes are extremely safe, and crashes are extremely rare,” says Dr. Afkhami.

This cognitive reframing is a central element of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), an evidence-based psychotherapy that has been shown to be effective for managing fears and phobias, including fear of flying. Professional support can be helpful for those with an intense fear of flying.

Additionally, Dr. Afkhami suggests that travelers “Avoid ruminating on current news coverage of airplane crashes ultimately causes heightened anxiety, particularly in less reputable news coverage which presents a sensationalized coverage. Look for stories about the remarkable safety of air travel, technological advancements, or personal experiences of calm flying. Positive reinforcement can help shift your perspective.”

Pre-flight tips for managing flight anxiety

Chicago O'Hare International Airport
David Syphers / Unsplash

In our discussion, Dr. Afkhami also shared that your actions before heading to the airport set the tone for managing your flight anxiety. For example, he recommends that travelers pack early and get to the airport with ample time to get through security without the rush and associated stress that can trigger or compound anxiety states. If you’ve ever stood in an airport security line with only a few minutes left until the boarding door closes, you’re likely well-acquainted with this level of anxiety.

Secondly, he recommends passengers take the time to familiarize themselves with their travel itinerary and aircraft type. “Some airplanes and airlines will have clips of the interior cabin online; this early familiarity can help reduce the stress and anxiety of being in an enclosed, unfamiliar environment for an extended period,” says Dr. Afkhami.

Other habits, such as getting a good night’s sleep before and engaging in light exercise before a flight, can also help you feel more relaxed before the flight. (I know I always walk around airports before boarding if time allows). If time allows, practicing yoga can also help. Yoga helps to calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety.

Managing anxiety during a flight

Inside of a plane with screens on
Alexander Schimmeck / Unsplash

Taking specific actions throughout your flight can also help manage in-flight anxiety. Dr. Afkhami recommends staying hydrated and avoid consuming caffeine and alcohol, which can worsen anxiety in some people. Opting to drink water instead of caffeine or alcohol “not only prevents the anxiety-provoking impacts of caffeine but also helps you stay hydrated to prevent discomfort in the dry environment of air cabins,” he says. He also recommends avoiding large meals to avoid in-flight discomfort and choosing lighter snacks.

Some other recommendations for managing flight anxiety during a flight include:

  • Try noise-canceling headphones and neck pillows to make yourself more comfortable during the flight.
  • Choose distractions like podcasts, books, or in-flight movies to keep your mind occupied and distract from dissatisfying thoughts.
  • Try mindfulness meditation using a guided meditation app.
  • Practice deep breathing by inhaling slowly through your nose for 4 counts, hold for 4 counts, and exhale through your mouth for six counts. Repeat several times to calm your body.

Post-flight anxiety tips

man experiencing anxiety
Nathan Cowley / Pexels

When the flight is finally over, take a breath — you’ve made it. While it’s hard to avoid thinking about the return flight, stay focused on the purpose of your travels. Dr. Afkhami reminds travelers to avoid stressors and overstimulation, even after the flight. This means travelers should avoid rushing through the airport and launching directly into their next activity.

Instead, he recommends giving yourself a relaxation break before engaging in work or other potentially stress-inducing activities. Some approaches to reducing anxiety after a flight could include taking a warm bath after a flight or catching up on sleep by napping.

