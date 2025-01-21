 Skip to main content
Carl Friedrik’s guide to smarter, more stylish travel

How the brand's products translate to better travel

Carl Friedrik Luggage
Carl Friedrik / Carl Friedrik

Founded in London in 2013 by Swedish brothers Niklas and Mattis Oppermann, Carl Friedrik’s luggage encourages shoppers to “travel with confidence” thanks to the brand’s premium materials and carefully thought-out design details. The brand, made for those who want smooth and seamless travel journeys, offers travel essentials crafted with superior durability and designed to give confidence to its users.

Niklas and Mattis Oppermann founded Carl Friedrik (previously named Oppermann London) after noticing a gap in the market for high-quality leather accessories. Niklas, CEO and co-founder, has always had the urge to travel. Before studying at Cass Business School in London, he took financial internships in Germany and China. Today, the brand has shifted focus to providing premium travel goods for the modern traveler.

I interviewed Niklas to learn more about the brand’s history and explore how Carl Friedrik’s luggage and accessories translate to more stylish and functional travel for users. Niklas is now based in Los Angeles and is key in the brand’s day-to-day operations, spearheading the company’s marketing and growth initiatives. 

Carl Friedrik brand origins

Carl Friedrik Luggage outdoors
Carl Friedrik / Carl Friedrik

The brand’s first “idea” began when Niklas sought a gift for his brother and co-founder, Mattis. A little over a decade ago, Niklas sought “A high-quality, well-constructed laptop case with a classic look.” However, There was nothing on the market. It was either cheap and low-quality or expensive and gaudy. We started to realize there was a gap in the market. If it doesn’t exist, why not make it? So we started thinking and doing, and eventually, Carl Friedrik [formerly Oppermann London] was born,” Niklas tells us.

“Luggage came into the picture just before the pandemic, as we were keen to branch out and provide accessories to cover more areas of the modern, quality-driven customer’s life. In the last three years, it’s become our core category and helped solidify our status as a travel-first brand.”

Intuitive travel goods

Carl Friedrik Luggage walking
Carl Friedrik / Carl Friedrik

Per Niklas, the key to better travel is “intuitive travel goods,” which “help to simplify the most testing aspects of the experience,  from packing to navigating the airport.” Carl Friedrik’s products understand this critical concept and are made with the utmost functionality in mind. For example, the brand’s Hybrid suitcases feature an internal compression pad and straps to reduce bulk and help customers maximize packing space. Meanwhile, the Himonoto spinner wheels are made to roll effortlessly across rugged terrain.

Not only are Carl Friedrik’s products focused on intuitive use, but they are also made to work together so travelers “can build an eco-system of travel goods, even across different product categories. For example, backpacks are fitted with an integrated luggage holder that seamlessly slots onto the handles of any Carl Friedrik suitcase. This feature is handy when traveling through the airport or further afield, redistributing weight and ensuring travel documents can be quickly retrieved.”

While not necessary for every travel, Niklas opts for a suitcase and bag combination with a matching color palette when he travels. There’s something “visually satisfying about a corresponding set,” he tells us. “We tend to opt for understated hues because they offer travelers more versatility.”

How Carl Friedrik sets itself apart

Carl Friedrik traverse backpack on a couch
Dave McQuilling / The Manual

The travel goods industry is highly competitive yet continues to rise, per a recent luggage market report by Grandview Research. Per the report, the demand for luggage “has been steadily increasing due to several key factors and trends that reflect changes in consumer behavior and lifestyle preferences.” As such, I asked Niklas about how the brand sets its products apart and differentiates itself from fierce competition.

“We offer industry-leading quality at a mid-tier price, especially compared with heritage brands like Rimowa. Working with the finest materials and suppliers means that every Carl Friedrik case can handle the rigors of modern travel. Aesthetically, we’re renowned for a pared-back, sleek design language that appeals to contemporary business and leisure travelers. We take the best of what’s past — particularly design principles — to serve the present better,” he says.

The brand offers a versatile selection of every travel type of travel bag and accessory one could need, from backpacks to carry-on suitcases to check-in baggage. In addition, the brand’s other travel accessories, such as wallets, luggage tags, key organizers, and packing cubes, help further enhance organization and functionality when traveling.

Each carefully designed piece combines style and functionality, which makes it easy to see why Carl Friedrik’s products are a go-to travel companion for international travelers. The brand also notes that “travelers who are confident in their travel essentials can go further,” suggesting the power of selecting the right travel gear.

Packing tips for international travelers

Carl Friedrik bags
Carl Friedrik / Carl Friedrik

As a seasoned international traveler, Niklas recommends using packing cubes as an essential accessory — no matter where you’re headed. “Packing cubes are an essential accessory. Even if I’m traveling with a backpack for 1-2 days, I tend to use mine. They’re a triple threat: maximizing space, compartmentalizing items (e.g., clean vs. used clothes), and reducing creases on arrival,” he says.

“Having a capsule wardrobe while traveling is another good idea. Opt for neutral outfits that can be rotated to create a new look. This helps you avoid the pitfalls of overpacking.”

