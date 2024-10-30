 Skip to main content
Snaps Clothing makes tailgating more stylish than ever

The Tailgating Collection cheers for your team

By
Man in Snaps shirt
Snaps

Now that football is in full swing, you have one of two choices on gameday: celebrate your team’s great season or make tailgating fun regardless of a failing season. Either way, you can dress well and comfortably when you go to a tailgate. Snaps Clothing has redefined tailgating style with a new collection of pearl snap shirts with your favorite team on them.

“Our Tailgater Collection is deeply personal,” explains co-founder Ed Baronne. “This new collection represents a significant part of our lives and blends it with everything that we loved about college athletics growing up—the camaraderie, the tradition, the pride—and infused it into these shirts. It’s about blending the past with the present, creating something truly special that fans can wear with pride that not only shows their allegiance but also represents who they are, regardless of if they are in the stands for the game, grilling at home before watching the big screen, or simply wearing it around town to show their team pride.”

“We’ve modernized the classic pearl snap shirt with our first performance fabric option featuring Moisture Control System technology, wrinkle resistance, and enhanced breathability,” adds co-founder Patrick Lynn. “With the introduction of this new collection, it was vitally important that we offered fans high-quality fabrics and thoughtful designs to ensure they have the best experience imaginable while wearing our shirts. This collaboration is more than just a business move; it’s a dream come true for us. We’re thrilled to bring this collection to life and share it with fans who live for college sports.”

Tailgating in style

Group of people tailgating in Snaps
Snaps

The new collection consists of a handful of NCAA teams in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve options.

“Like the traditions and experiences for fans at all of our universities,” for Baronne, “growing up in Baton Rouge meant that Saturday Nights in Death Valley didn’t start on Saturdays… they were the culmination of a weeklong preparation for the tailgate before heading into the big game with friends and family. At the end of the day, we recognize the pride and spirit of fans everywhere regardless of if they are part of the 12th Man, enjoy the Boulevard, celebrate in the Stockyards, sing Sweet Home Alabama, or cheer on Boomer Sooner!”

Snaps Tailgater Collection

