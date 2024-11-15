 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

A hidden live music speakeasy and cocktail bar is opening behind a new caviar spot at Caesars Palace

Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar is set to open just in time for the holiday season.

By
Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar
courtesy Celano Design Group

Clique Hospitality is set to unveil its newest gem, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, just in time to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This one-of-a-kind venue combines the elegance of a caviar bar with the excitement of live music, creating the perfect spot for music lovers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Tucked behind a sophisticated caviar bar lies the entrance to the speakeasy, where you can expect nightly performances from top touring musicians. Adding to the excitement, Thursdays will transform into a stage for fans to live out their rockstar dreams, giving them the opportunity to sing alongside a full band.

Recommended Videos

Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar: The details

Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar
Jose Salinas

Designed by the acclaimed Celano Design Studio Co., Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar exudes Art Deco elegance with a twist of Parisian charm. The cocktail lounge, a cozy 1,100-square-foot space seating 50, features golden accents, oversized couches, and bold colors. Meanwhile, the 2,300-square-foot live music speakeasy hidden behind the lounge offers room for nearly 100 guests to enjoy an intimate concert-going experience.

Related

The caviar bar at Caspian’s brings a European flair, with a mix of onyx and pearl detailing. Alongside an array of premium chilled vodkas, guests can sample signature bites, including Caspian’s Chips & Dip, a combination of Kaluga caviar, house-made French onion dip, chives, and a surprising addition: Pringles.

The cocktail menu at Caspian’s is carefully crafted, with highlights like the Ruby Riff – a blend of vanilla vodka, passion fruit syrup, lime, cream, and bitters served in a champagne glass – and the Forbidden Fruit, featuring blanco tequila, apricot preserve, cilantro, and lemon juice. For an extra twist, customers can upgrade any cocktail with caviar-stuffed olives.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., the cocktail lounge will serve food until 10 p.m., while the live music speakeasy will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Caspian’s is scheduled to open its doors this December, just in time for the holiday season.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
3 hidden gem vacation spots that should be on your bucket list in 2024
You'll love these hidden gem vacation spots
Isolated stretch of highway in Death Valley with mountains in the background

If you're planning on a road trip this year, it can be overwhelming to figure out where to go. Popular tourist attractions can be full of crowds and tourist traps that can make your trip a little more lackluster than you would have hoped. Fortunately, Bounce has just released a study on the top hidden gem vacation spots to go to this year, all based on Google search metrics. Let's dive into the top locations from the study, covering everything from the best times to visit and how to make the most of these spectacular spots.

Sedona, AZ
One of the best places to travel this year is Sedona, Arizona. Sedona boasts luxurious resorts, spas, and a vibrant arts scene. Outdoor activities include hiking, mountain biking, and spiritual retreats. This location received 4.6 million global Google searches in 2023.

Read more
New Mexico road trip itinerary: These 3 incredible routes feature highlights and hidden gems
Ready for the ultimate New Mexico road trip? Here's where to go, what to do, and where to eat
Ghost ranch New Mexico

You know you deserve some time off to get out there and live a little, and that means planning a getaway. Few places beckon the wanderer quite like a New Mexico road trip. From the desert to the mountains, the ever-changing landscape is mesmerizing to watch as you work your way across the state in the Southwest U.S.

Following one (or all!) of these itineraries for different regions of the state will also lead you to fantastic food. "We cannot forget about the mouthwatering New Mexican cuisine and the variety of microbreweries and wineries," Brianna Gallegos, a New Mexico Tourism Board representative, said. While you'll find delicious restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more along the way, you could even stock your car with local snacks, like Bisco Bites, the state's official cookie. Think shortbread cookies laced with spices like cinnamon, sugar, and anise. Once you have your car stocked, get ready to hit the highway for an amazing trip from corner to corner.

Read more
Looking for a weekend getaway from NYC? This spot is the perfect hidden outdoors adventure
Devil's Hopyard State Park in Connecticut is the perfect outdoors adventure
devils hopyard state park connecticut travel guide chapman falls

Sometimes, a weekend getaway from the hustle of the daily grind, especially from a busy city like New York, is exactly the stress relief one needs. State parks are abundant in natural splendor and invigorating hikes, and few places are better when one needs a dose of mother nature.

While there are countless national and state parks, not all of them get an equal share of the spotlight. If you're looking for a beautiful state park with great hiking trails, all surrounded by small towns with plenty of New England charm, look no further than Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam, Connecticut. As part of Pacifico Parks Less Traveled and the National Park Trust, we took a trip to Devil's Hopyard and the surrounding area to share all the details (and things to do) that make this area a truly top-tier weekend getaway from NYC.

Read more