Caspian's Cocktails & Caviar is set to open just in time for the holiday season.

Clique Hospitality is set to unveil its newest gem, Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar, just in time to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. This one-of-a-kind venue combines the elegance of a caviar bar with the excitement of live music, creating the perfect spot for music lovers and cocktail connoisseurs alike.

Tucked behind a sophisticated caviar bar lies the entrance to the speakeasy, where you can expect nightly performances from top touring musicians. Adding to the excitement, Thursdays will transform into a stage for fans to live out their rockstar dreams, giving them the opportunity to sing alongside a full band.

Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar: The details

Designed by the acclaimed Celano Design Studio Co., Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar exudes Art Deco elegance with a twist of Parisian charm. The cocktail lounge, a cozy 1,100-square-foot space seating 50, features golden accents, oversized couches, and bold colors. Meanwhile, the 2,300-square-foot live music speakeasy hidden behind the lounge offers room for nearly 100 guests to enjoy an intimate concert-going experience.

The caviar bar at Caspian’s brings a European flair, with a mix of onyx and pearl detailing. Alongside an array of premium chilled vodkas, guests can sample signature bites, including Caspian’s Chips & Dip, a combination of Kaluga caviar, house-made French onion dip, chives, and a surprising addition: Pringles.

The cocktail menu at Caspian’s is carefully crafted, with highlights like the Ruby Riff – a blend of vanilla vodka, passion fruit syrup, lime, cream, and bitters served in a champagne glass – and the Forbidden Fruit, featuring blanco tequila, apricot preserve, cilantro, and lemon juice. For an extra twist, customers can upgrade any cocktail with caviar-stuffed olives.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., the cocktail lounge will serve food until 10 p.m., while the live music speakeasy will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Caspian’s is scheduled to open its doors this December, just in time for the holiday season.